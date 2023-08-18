spanish sex drama They’re just as good as the French ones, some of them add elements of horror, others overpower romance and complicated relationships, and some even take place in historical contexts that take us back in time.

directors like Pedro Almodovar and Bigas Luna They belong to that group of directors who use sex as an element to reveal cryptic details, to talk about the personality, pain, desire and even trauma of the heroes of their stories. have been in charge of doing, which in turn makes it all the more interesting. and interesting.

In the middle of 2023, there are still people who are defamed because of sex (routesex drama of adele Exarchopolous That’s why it was censored), but cinema is not afraid of censorship, taboos or stories that talk about “forbidden” subjects, and finds it all a great resource to engage us and make us think.

And no, this isn’t about using sex as scandalous or meaningless graphics, but sometimes it’s the best tool for creating complex, realistic, and even a little (or a lot) dramatic stories.

10 Current Spanish Sex Dramas You Must See

the skin i live in

director Pedro Almodovar, this movie shows Antoine flags As an innovative doctor who, after losing his daughter (white Suarez) tragically decides to kidnap the man he believes to be responsible for the incident, perform a sex change operation on him and keep him trapped in his house, with the intention of causing him the same pain he had inflicted on his daughter. until he started developing feelings. and fascination with his creation.

tribe

This is a story of wish and witchcraft. nominated in the film goya award It follows a group of teenagers from a small fishing village in Spain, where the women are left alone as the men go to work. They spend their days singing and telling stories, but one day they are accused of being witches and sent to prison, where they are interrogated by a cruel inquisitor who exposes them to their secrets and their pact with the devil. wants to force.

cannibal

Antonio de la Torre and Olympia Melinte Star in this film by Manuel Martin Cuenca. Cannibal is the story of a tailor named Carlos, who feels an uncontrollable impulse and desire that leads him to kidnap women, whom he then devours. Carlos doesn’t feel guilty for what he’s done, until he meets a new victim and discovers that he feels something for her that he’s never felt for others. is, and this may be an obstacle for him to carry out his plan.

stockholm

this is a 2013 movie Javier Pereira and Aura Garrido, and it is a story of two strangers who meet by chance. He and Ella meet leaving a bar, but he falls more “in love” with her and, not wanting to accept rejection, he decides to go to her house, triggering a series of desires, secrets and stories. Shares what he believes can help him win. That is over now. Change your opinion

broken hugs

Penelope Cruz stars in this Pedro Almodovar film, where everything begins with a blind writer who begins to remember a moment in the ’90s, when he used another name and was a film director. At that time, he falls in love with the mistress of a wealthy businessman who is financing his film, and must keep their relationship a secret to prevent the businessman’s jealousy and obsession from destroying everything.

lucia and sex

starring Paz Vega and Tristan Ulloa, Julio Medem’s film received 11 Goya Award nominations, winning Best Actress and Best Music. Lucia y el Sexo tells the story of several characters on a small Spanish island who discover they are connected through a writer who tragically died writing a book that is more important than they thought. is real and that can help them understand that all of their stories intersect.

under the skin of a wolf

Mario Casasa and Irene Escolar They appear together in this film by Samu Fuentes. This is the story of a lonely man who lives in a remote area in the mountains, where he doesn’t talk to anyone. Soon, he decides he wants to start a family, so he makes a deal with a local farmer and “buys” one of his daughters to be his wife, but she is not accustomed to that life. And looking for the right time for it. Able to run away, until the relationship between the two begins to change.

the dark side

The film is a mix of terror, drama and suspense Clara Lago and Quim Gutierrez, The film follows the story of a director worried about his relationship with his girlfriend, who sends her a video telling her that she can no longer be with him and has to leave, but when she mysteriously disappears, So the director becomes convinced that something is wrong with him. It was bound to happen, so he starts working with the police to find out the truth.

as you sleep

Do you feel inspected in your own home? this movie of jaime balaguero will change it. The story is about a woman who thinks she has a luxurious apartment and a luxurious life, unaware that the maintenance man is obsessed with her and breaks into her house at night, drugs her So that he can do whatever he wants with her. The victim

room in Rome

Elena Anaya and Natasha Yarovenko The film stars two women who meet by chance while on holiday in Rome and decide to share the same hotel room, where their relationship deepens and they begin a sexual adventure. Knowing that when everything is over, everyone has to return. for the lives of their own and, possibly, they will not see each other again.