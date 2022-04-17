10 days of fury: Elon Musk’s assault on Twitter | Economy

Elon Musk, at an event last February at the SpaceX base, in the south of the state of Texas. JIM WATSON (AFP)

Twitter gave Elon Musk one of his biggest headaches. It was in August 2018, long before the technology tycoon announced his purchase offer for 43.4 billion dollars – about 40 billion euros. The businessman then assured on the social network that he had sufficient financing to take Tesla out of the Stock Market and turn it into a private company by buying the share at $420. The US securities regulator (the SEC) considered it a bluff and described the message as “false and misleading”. He opened an investigation that, months later, forced Musk to step down as president of the company he founded. This Thursday, Musk explained that the situation of the automotive company was precarious, but that he did have the resources to complete the operation. “The banks told me that if I didn’t give in to the SEC we could go bankrupt. That’s like having a gun put to your child’s head. So I granted illegally. Those bastards…”, affirmed the richest man in the world in a TED conference. Seconds later he told the audience: “I don’t like to lose. A lot of people don’t like it. But the truth matters a lot to me, in a pathological way.”

This is the new crusade of Elon Musk (Pretoria, 50 years old), who this week surprised by launching a hostile takeover bid for the San Francisco technology company, for which he is offering $54.20 per share to take it off the stock market and make it private. “I intend to keep as many shareholders as the law allows in a private company, which is around 2,000… I don’t want to monopolize,” Musk said. The price of his proposal contains a veiled nod to marijuana (April 20 is written for short in English 4-20, and that is the international day of cannabis, with which Musk has flirted in public, smoking during the recording of a podcast).

The eccentric billionaire is now trying to become a champion of freedom of expression. “I invested in Twitter because I think it has the potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world. And I believe that this freedom is a social imperative for any functioning democracy,” he said Thursday in the letter to Bret Taylor, the company’s president. Hours later, in front of the curator of the TED talks, Chris Anderson, he explained some of the measures he would take if he manages to stay with the company founded by Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass. One of his “highest priorities” would be to get rid of the armies of bots that proliferate on the platform. “They make the product much worse,” he said.

The announcement of the hostile takeover bid did not catch the eleven directors who make up the board of directors off guard, a space where veterans of Wall Street and Washington like Robert Zoellick coexist with Stanford academics specialized in artificial intelligence, such as Dr. Fei Li. Ever since Musk reported to the SEC that he took 9.1% of the company, executives have been crafting a strategy to resist the eccentric millionaire. Dorsey and CEO Parag Agrawal publicly welcomed Musk but also outlined a plan to contain him. This included offering him a seat on the board, which the Tesla owner first accepted, then refused days later, a change of heart that few then anticipated would be followed by a bid for full control.

The corporate strategy has as its epicenter the so-called poison pill (poison pill). This tool was launched this Friday in response to Musk’s challenge. It is designed to protect shareholder rights, and makes it harder for Musk to own more than 15% of the company for at least a year by allowing other title holders to buy more shares at a discount, diluting holdings.

Twitter communicated on Friday that the poison pill is not incompatible with the company studying purchase offers. The New York Post revealed that Musk has competition. There are others interested in the social network. Mainly Thoma Bravo, a private investment fund specialized in technology with resources worth 100,000 million dollars. The fund, however, sees it as inadvisable to take it off the stock market because the firm lacks a solid and continuous cash flow, which is essential to make it private.

Musk is an active user of the social network, where he is followed by more than 82 million people, eighth on a list led by former US President Barack Obama with 131 million. Recently, Musk explained that behind his messages, capable of moving the market – he has done it lately with several cryptocurrencies – and that they do not usually leave anyone indifferent, there is, above all, large doses of improvisation. “I don’t stop to think of a big plan for my account. I’m literally sitting in the bathroom and I think ‘haha this is funny’, and that’s how the tweet comes out, “confessed the tycoon.

More seriously, Musk expressed his hope that Twitter would submit its offer to a shareholder vote and not have a unilateral decision by the board against it. He has not yet responded to the poison pill released by Twitter. On Thursday, yes, he had warned his president that he would not accept a bargain, and his offer was final. “If it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder”, he then threatened. That same day, shares of the social network fell almost 2% (to 45.08 dollars per share), which has led many analysts to conclude that the offer is not irresistible. “Not close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given the growth projections,” Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talel, who owns 5% of the company, said on Twitter. “My conclusion is that Musk is screwing with the SEC,” said fellow tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

The big question is how Musk can finance the operation. His fortune, which exceeds 270,000 million dollars, according to Forbes, is tied to the shares of Tesla, so, unless he makes a big sale of those shares, he would need help to complete the operation. The Morgan Stanley bank is advising the billionaire on the strategy, and could lend part of the required amount.

There is speculation on Wall Street that Peter Thiel, a controversial libertarian businessman who, like Musk himself, thinks that all voices, even the most radical, should have a place on the platform, could be interested in being one of his partners in the crusade for control of Twitter. Thiel coincided with Musk at PayPal, a digital payment platform that the two helped make one of the most important. But the experience took a tremendous toll on two such huge egos. “Musk thinks Peter is a sociopath and Peter thinks Musk is a fraud and a showoff,” journalist Max Chafkin notes in a recently published biography of Thiel, who has entered the political fray by trying to fund candidates close to Donald Trump for the November elections. According to The Wall Street JournalThiel is in favor of the change that Musk wants to print on Twitter, but has not yet decided to support the operation with his fortune, which according to Bloomberg calculations is around 8,000 million dollars.