10 denim bags to adopt the trendy fashion item of the moment!

At the house of Diesel, we take denim very seriously. The proof on the last Milan fashion show of the brand, orchestrated by the brilliant Glenn Martens. There are jeans everywhere, from shoes to dresses and of course to bags! From it-bag in denim, at Diesel, this does not surprise anyone. But if on this podium, the latter is celebrated with great fanfare, it is far from being the only place where he regains his rights. In all luxury houses as well as consumer brands, the most famous of fabrics is making a strong comeback in the leather goods department. Balenciaga, Gucci, Loewe… all the bags of the moment, whether Cagole or Jackie, have the right to their denim version. What encourage us seriously to consider the trend.

The big comeback of the denim bag

Not surprising that the denim bag make his return. He is just the umpteenth collateral damage of the great comeback of the 2000s in every corner of fashion. The Y2K aesthetic is one that has made Jeans his uniform (no need to recall the iconic total look of the couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, the best example of the genre) to the point that the jeans was invited to the leather goods department, especially in the most luxurious houses. When Marc Jacobs, then artistic director of Louis Vuitton, affixed the mythical monogram of the house on blue canvas, he created a phenomenon that all the houses followed. Today, these vintage models are among the most sought after, along with the Saddle Dior John Galliano era. For those who don’t want to scour the thrift stores, don’t panic, everyone pulls out their own.

How to wear the denim bag?

If a blue canvas jeans goes with any outfit, so does the bag. Obviously, it works perfectly with a totally retro look, low-rise jeans, navel piercing and butterfly barrettes included. But its strength and also to adapt with the most sober and even the most chic outfits, whether we are talking about a cream turtleneck, a black blazer or a beige coat. Depending on the desired effect, we choose a sober or extravagant model (the turn by the vintage box is always highly recommended). As for investing in a luxurious model or opting for an inexpensive version, it’s up to you to see how much you are ready to commit to the denim bag. Our passion for Britney and the year 2000 makes us say that this love affair with the denim bag is here to last…

10 denim bags to adopt the trend