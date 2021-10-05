News

10 directors who have apologized and denied their own films

10 directors who have apologized and rejected a film

The cinema, you know, it is not an exact science. Even those films that start with the best of intentions, a solid story, an excellent cast, and a top name in directing can find themselves facing unexpected success. It has also happened to some of the best directors in the world and some of them even have apologized.

In fact, there are not a few directors who have found themselves having to apologize or even to disown a movie that they have made. In some cases, production dynamics got in the way that took the film out of their hands, while in others they took full responsibility for the fiasco.

Who are we talking about? Of Steven Spielberg, for example: the director par excellence found himself apologizing to the fans for the fourth chapter of one of his famous sagas, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull; said he found the script bad but did it as a favor to George Lucas. in his company there is also Sam Raimi, regretted the result of Spider-Man 3: «People have hated me for years. They still hate meHe declared, but he will be able to make up for the next one Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

It’s still: David Fincher stated that he hated the controversial Alien 3 and even the unexpected Tony Kaye he repudiated his American History X, from which it was also removed during the assembly phase. With them the name of also stands out Steven Sodenbergh, repented for the film Cloudy obsessions

For what reason? You can find out his motivation and others directors who have apologized and rejected a film in our gallery at the bottom of the news.

Loading...
Advertisements

