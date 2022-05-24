10 Disturbing Crime Miniseries You Need To Watch On HBO Max

The good of the crime miniseries is that they not only respond to our obsession with violent, mysterious and twisted stories, but they are also perfect to watch in a single weekend and without interruptions.

In the HBO Max catalog there are very interesting things and the criminal genre dominates, in fact, series like Mare of Easttown and Big Little Lies They are among the most viewed on the platform, and that’s because they slowly tell us a story, increasing intrigue and tension until it explodes with an outcome where the whole truth is revealed.

Some series are very long and you can enjoy them for weeks, but sometimes you want instant gratification and that makes miniseries a great option. Sharp Objects with Amy Adams and the series about the disaster of Chernobyl they are the clearest proof that a lot can be told in a few chapters, and after having seen those there are many other options that are worth knowing.

Among the ones you can’t miss are Polish productions, true cases and fictional stories that will make your blood run cold (and will make you even more addicted to crime stories).

Crime Miniseries You Must Watch on HBO Max:

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet stars in this 4-award winning series Emmy. The story takes place in a small community in the United States marked by drugs, poverty and the disappearance of a teenager that happened a year ago, and everything gets worse when a teenage mother is found dead with signs of violence, which begins an investigation that makes the detectives doubt even their own neighbors and discover that everyone around them has a reason to kill.

The White Lotus