10 dream sequels at the hands of the original creators

Many companies today seem to think that the metaverse, endless games with miles and miles of field and clinical missions, NFT and things like that are the future, but when the announcement of the new Monkey Island revolutionizes the Internet and the remake of the first two Max Payne it literally brings down the Remedy website, perhaps the future lies elsewhere. Or, at least, part of that future. This has made us consider what more or less classic games deserve a new installment at the hands of their creators originals.

half life 3

The dream sequel by default. Although part of the team from the two original installments no longer works at Valve, we know that history is written, and as they demonstrated with Half-Life: AlyxGabe Newell’s studio is more than capable of offering us a new adventure that once again marks a before and after in the industry. With your own portable console (or computer) on the market, is this the perfect time to bring us this long-awaited sequel?

Okami 2

One of the most loved and remembered titles from Clover Studio is one of those unique games that deserve a second chance. With PlatinumGames going through a rough patch (none of their latest games, like World of Demons, sun crest either Babylon’s Fallhas lived up to what is expected of them), perhaps it could be interesting let Hideki Kamiya take back the license and offer us a new installment. Although PlatinumGames has said that they are going to focus on games as a service, so…

Vanquish 2

Speaking of PlatinumGames, we can’t stop looking back and thinking about its most mythical titles. Vanquish is another game that deserves a sequel, and proof of this is that, as we have been able to see with its recent remastering, it has not aged in the least. With a little more budget to be able to offer a more complete adventure, Vanquish 2 could quickly become a new action classic.

Grim Fandango 2

After the great reception of the new Monkey Island and now that Double Fine is part of Microsoft, we are sure that the studio could work on a new Grim Fandango with Tim Schafer at the helm and that it would work much better commercially than the original. A little curiosity: Double Fine Productions bought the license for Grim Fandango to Disney with the help of Sony, which is why the remaster didn’t come out on competing consoles originally, but now, with Microsoft’s purchase of the studio, the license has changed hands.

Shadows of the Damned 2

Although it has little to do with the original project (which, luckily, you can discover in comic form), Shadows of the Damned It’s still a unique game that represents that Suda51 madness that we miss so much. If the Japanese creative teamed up again with Shinji Mikami and Akira Yamaoka for a new installment, we are sure that something memorable would come out again..

Burnout 4

Yes, we know there is a fourth burn outand that, internally, Burnout Paradise it was called Burnout 5, but we still dream of a sequel that picks up the saga where the third installment left off. This does not detract from the two mentioned installments at all, which are still two great games, with Paradise influencing just about every open world racing game that came out after, but we’d love to see it again a new burn out that revolves around perfectly designed linear circuits, the take down and driving that comes to require pinpoint precision. And a scandalous soundtrack, of course.

Max Payne 4

Curiously, we had this list planned before the announcement of the remake of the two original titles at the hands of Rockstar and Remedy, so we are not going to deny that we have regained hope in this title. It will still be a few years until we can play the remakesand in the hypothetical case that both parties dare to make a fourth, we can easily be talking about ten years, but dreaming is free.

ninja gaiden 4

Most fans of the saga agree that there is nothing like the two original titles of ninja gaiden. Returning Tomonobu Itagaki to saga is a bit riskyconsidering that the only thing he has done since 2008 is Devils Third (apart from a role as counselor in Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time), so we don’t know how things would go with hypothetical ninja gaiden 4

Dino Crisis 4

Honestly, with or without the original team, we don’t understand why Capcom hasn’t brought this series back. Obviously, the idea would be to make Dino Crisis 3 never existed and continue from where the second part left off (or even the first, with more focus on the survival-horror), following the formula of the remakes from resident Evil. Capcom seems pretty busy with a multitude of projects, so we don’t have much hope of seeing this comeback.

Silent Hill 5

We still have less hope of seeing this (or directly, a return that brings the saga back to its glory days), but the stir caused by the cancellation of silent hills is a clear indication that the players cast Silent Hill less. Is it possible that at some point the original team worked on a new installment, also canceled? It’s possible. With Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka as independent members and Keiichiro Toyama as Japan Studio, there was a chance, but since the closure of the nipn studio and with Toyama now working on Slitterheadseems more unlikely than ever. The closest thing we can see is that some of the members collaborate with the supposed new installment in which Bloober Team would work.