10 € Amazon discount just right for Black Friday

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Until December 31, 2021, Amazon is offering one 10 euro discount (usable only once), by choosing a pickup point Amazon in the payment phase (both affiliated stores and lockers are fine). However, it is better to take advantage of it soon, perhaps on the occasion of Black Friday, because the offer is not “infinite”.

HOW TO GET THE GOOD DISCOUNT

You can search here for the nearest collection point, and then you will have to enter the code 10 TAKE during payment and select an Amazon collection point as the delivery address. The order must be of at least 25 euros and must be completed by the end of the promotion.

So far it all seems easy, but be careful because there are several stakes:

  • This promotion is by invitation only. To check the possibility of benefiting from it you will have to go to this page: if you view it correctly, including the relative terms and conditions, then you can take advantage of the promotion.
  • The offer is confidential to the first 13,000 customers suitable on “selected products” (see below).
  • The discount coupon is valid for any product sold and shipped by Amazon excluding books, digital products (such as ebooks and MP3s), food products for babies and children, gift vouchers, gift boxes.
  • To use the discount coupon it is necessary to disable the 1-Click purchase mode.

In any case, we invite you to read all the conditions shown on the offer page: in this way you will be sure to benefit from it and not to miss some important information on the way.

GOOD DISCOUNT 10 EUROS

