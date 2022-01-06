10 euro banknote, if this is written it is worth a fortune

The 10 euro banknote has always been one of the best known and most widespread in the countries that have adopted the single currency. Some are rare.

In our country as well as in many others, it made its debut in 2002, replacing pre-existing currencies. For the old Italian currency February 28, 2002 was the last day.

10 euro banknote, what to look for

For its not very high value (less than 20 thousand lire) it is the currency that circulates the most and is easily recognizable. It’s about a magenta banknote, with sometimes more subtle nuances.

Beyond their widespread use, however, there are models of particular interest from the profile of collecting enthusiasts. How to recognize them?

It is easy to forget that each banknote is individually marked with numbers printed in the lower left corner of the back.

In the banknotes printed from 2014 and to follow, there are two indications, with alphabetic and numerical ones, in the corner part on the top right of the back, with two letters and after 10 digits. The banknote is considered rare and most valuable if kept in excellent condition.

What the serial reports

You can more easily see 3,4, 5 or more numbers that are repeated consecutively in the serial number of the paper money, on the contrary it is the succession of 7 digits is considered to be quite rare.

An element that could considerably raise the value of a piece, which could even reach 10 times its actual value. A banknote can become unique if the same digits are present. In this case, the value of a banknote of this type can reach a correspondence of several hundred euros.

Considered highly sought after and valuable banknotes with the inscription Specimen. These are “test” banknotes, with a limited edition of a small number of copies that are very easy to identify and almost impossible to find around.

In case you happen to be in your hands, on the back diagonally there is the writing Specimen in red, as well as 4 numbers transcribed near the “white” part.

A paper money of this kind, if kept in uncirculated condition, can be worth up to € 1500.