10 eyeliners for the office that will make you look neat and professional

Many believe that to look good at work everything is in the outfit, but these outlined for the office prove the opposite! And it is that being so simple, cute, elegant and on trend, they give it a upgrade to your look even if you don’t bring a drop of makeup, plus, combined with the right outfit, hairstyle and accessories, they are the key to achieving the most winning look of the week!

Here our 10 favorite eyeliner ideas that make you look discreet, beautiful and professional in a single stroke.

outlined coffee

The brown color makes any border look softer, more discreet and perfect for the day while lifting the eyes. You can combine it with brown or pink shadows, or you can simply complement it with a good layer of mascara. Either way, it is a perfect option where you will spend hours doing your makeup.

Do a brown, bronze or copper cat eye to highlight your eyes when you go to work. Instagram @makeupvincent

Reverse cat eye

TikTok made it viral, and we loved it! This makeup trend that outlines the water line like a cat’s eye helps to give more dimension to the look and face. In addition, it looks so trendy and sophisticated that without a doubt you can bring to the office. Of course, try not to be so thick.

semi egyptian outlined

We know that the outlined graphics they’re not the most serious option to wear at work, but here’s a version that comes close. It’s about making a cat eyes ordinary, lengthening the tail to the inner corner of the tear duct. Chiara Ferragni is an inspiration for this outline, combining it with laminated eyebrows, lips glossy and luminous skin.