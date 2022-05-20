10 facts about Viola Davis, the actress of the Women In Motion award

Viola Davis will be awarded the prize Women In Motion in Cannes 2022, awarded by Kering Group and the Film Festival. According to the organizers, the actress was selected for her performances and her “commitment to the rights of women and minorities”.

The award will be presented this Sunday, May 22, during the official Women In Motion dinner, at the hands of the President and CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, and the President of the Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure.

We currently see Davis on screen in the series of Showtime, The First Ladywhich portrays the first ladies of the United States and where she plays Michelle Obama. But beyond her on-screen roles, Viola’s personal life has not been easy, as she relates in her autobiography, finding me.

At De10.mx we tell you more about Viola, the woman who will win the Women In Motion that others such as Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li and Salma Hayek have already won.

Viola Davis, the woman who will receive the Women In Motion award at Cannes 2022

1. Viola Sophie Davis was born on August 11, 1965, in South Carolina, United States.

Photo: AP

2. Although he now lives comfortably, during his childhood his family lived in great poverty. There were days when, along with his five brothers, he didn’t know when his next meal would be.

Photo: AP

3. Since she was a child, she showed love for the arts and attended Rhode Island College with a full scholarship, to later be part, with another scholarship, of the Juilliard School of Arts in New York.

Photo: AP

4. After graduating he began a career in theater, with the play Everybody’s Ruby in 1999.

Photo: AP

5. Davis has won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, four SAG Awards, and the “Triple Crown of Acting,” which consists of two Tony Awards, an Oscar, and an Emmy.

Photo: AP

6. For his role in Doubt (Doubt) in 2008 was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, despite the fact that she only appears on screen for 20 minutes.

Photo: AP

7. Viola is the cousin of Marvel actor Mike Colter.

Photo: AFP

8. On January 5, 2017, Davis received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was presented to her by Meryl Streep.

Photo: AP

9. His name has been on the magazine’s most influential people list Timeas a woman who helps minorities living in difficult environments.

Photo: AP

10. Together with her husband, Julius Tennon, she has a production company called JuVee Production.

Photo: AFP

Follow us on our YouTube channel