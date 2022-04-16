10 facts, stories, curiosities and premises of Cleopatra, the pharaoh who even has a twist | Society

There are various legends and myths that revolve around the famous Queen of Egypt, a figure that remains enigmatic today. She reviews revealing and some unknown passages from her amazing biography here.

Decades and centuries after its rise and power, the history of Cleopatra (69 BC – 30 BC) continues to captivate new readers and researchers who look at the lights and shadows of his figure, as mythologized as popularized in the eyes of our time.

The Queen of Egypt, ruler of the dynasty ptolemaic, served as a diplomat, naval commander, and linguist, and also an enigmatic name even in her time. Next, we present a list with data, stories, curiosities and aspects that you may not have known about Cleopatra and her almost inexhaustible myth.

1) His tomb, a mystery

The death of the sovereign occurred between August 10 and 12, 30 BC in Alexandriaat the age of 39 years. Although her suicide is pointed out as the cause of death (by an Egyptian Cobra according to the first versions, by a toxic cream according to later accounts), recent investigations also suspect that she was murdered by her political rivals. The location of her grave, as described by National Geographic, remains a mystery.

2) More than charismatic, intelligent

The reflection corresponds to Plutarch, the Greek biographer of General Marco Antonio, and he cites a 2018 BBC article: physical appearance was not the primary characteristic of the charm and attractiveness that Cleopatra exerted on her influential surroundings, but rather her knowledge, her conversation , his intelligence and his political skills.

To illustrate it, various and colorful anecdotes are described, such as when in ceremonial events she dressed as Goddess Isis. On Egyptian coins, he had no hesitation in portraying himself showing his father’s strong jaw. Ptolemy XII“to emphasize his inherited right to rule”, describes the British medium.

3) Gal Gadot as Queen of Egypt

Israeli actress, producer and model Gal Gadot heads the cast of the new film project that takes place on the queen-pharaona. The project, that at first it was going to have Patty Jenkins directinghas set his filming for 2023as a result of the busy schedule of the protagonist of “Wonder Woman” in 2022. So far, other cast names are not confirmed.

4) A Chilean like Cleopatra

In 1999, the Chilean actress Eleanor Varela was the protagonist of a telefilm based on the famous Cleopatra VII. It was directed by Franc Roddam and produced by Hallmark Entertainment, and had a cast that also featured Timothy Dalton and Billy Zane. The story is based on the book “Memoirs of Cleopatra” (“Memoirs of Cleopatra”) by Margaret George and was broadcast on TV in two parts. It was also released on DVD.

5) Enigmatic face

Despite his fame, there are few certainties around his face. The sculptures, meanwhile, don’t shed any solid clues as to her appearance either. “There are two or three heads in the classical style and several full-length statues in the Egyptian style, but they all look quite different,” the BBC notes.

6) Owner of a twist

In 1983, within the framework of the album “La Dicha en Movimiento”, the Argentine band The Twiststhen made up of Pipo Cipolatti, Fabiana Cantilo and Daniel Melingo), public “Cleopatra, the queen of the twist”a song written between Melingo and Vivi Tellas that covers part of the biography of the sovereign and the cult around her.

“Cleopatra, the queen of the twist / The mummies bore you and you don’t want to dance anymore / Julius Caesar loves you but he doesn’t dance the twist”says part of the lyrics of the song that gained wide popularity in South America, especially in Argentina and Chile.

7) Julius Caesar’s lover

Cleopatra was with the little Caesarion, in Rome, when Julius Caesar was assassinated. After the death, the year 44 BC, both had to leave the city. There, Caesar had had a statue of Cleopatra carved in gold, in the temple of Venus Genetrix.

8) She was not the most powerful woman in Ancient Egypt

When speaking of powerful women in Ancient Egypt, many immediately think of Cleopatra VII and other great queens who have become popular today, such as Nefertiti. However, they were not the only ones.

In Ancient Egypt there were three pharaoh queens, who ruled the civilization in times when the position was reserved for men. These are Hatshepsut (between 1479/1473 and 1458/1457), Neferusobek (1798/7 to 1794/3 BC), and Tausert (about 1194/93-1186/85 BC).

The difference between these three queens and the widely known Cleopatra VII is that, although she is the last pharaoh of Egypt, in reality she was always co-regent together with her brothers Ptolemy XIII and Ptolemy XIV, who were also her husbands (in the royalty of the Ancient Egypt was a common practice to marry close relatives).

Furthermore, the time when Cleopatra ruled was the Ptolemaic period, when the power of the dynasty had greatly declined compared to the previous centuries.

In the case of Nefertiti, this was the Great Royal Wife of Akhenaten, a position from which she wielded much more power than other Egyptian queens. It is believed that after the death of her husband he became pharaoh under the name of Semenejkara, but this has not yet been proven, according to the History cultural channel.

In this way, it could be considered that Neferusobek, Hatshepsut and Tausret are the three female pharaohs who existed in Egypt thousands of years ago and who exercised power at the same level as the male pharaohs, not as co-regents.

9) The poisonous snake of death

In order to expand its range in herpetologyin 2013 the Buin Zoo brought to Chile a specimen of the poisonous snake that killed the Queen of Egypt: the egyptian cobra, which arrived along with five other types of snake. On the occasion, he shared the enclosure’s Serpentarium with the Copperhead Snake, the Cottonmouth Snake, the Spitting Boa, the Albino Rattlesnake and the Green Mamba.

10) Cleopatra, mother of four children

The pharaoh was the mother of four children: the eldest CaesarionTwins Cleopatra Selene and Alexander Heliosand the little Ptolemy Philadelphus. The last three he had with Mark Antony, the essential Roman military and politician of the final period of the Republic. When Cleopatra died, the Roman emperor Augustus summoned Caesarion, then 16 to 17 years old, in order to kill him. The twins were 10 years old when his mother died, and Ptolemy, only six. “All were taken to Rome to the house of Marco Antonio’s widow, Octavia, where they were educated,” says the aforementioned BBC article.