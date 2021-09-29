10 famous films that totally wasted an actor’s or actress’s talent





VENOM – In an already problematic film, Michelle Williams was not given a part to match her talent. The actress, who could boast at that time 4 Oscar nominations (The Secrets of Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, Marlyn and Manchester by the Sea), in the cinecomic about Spider-Man’s enemy symbiote is confined to a two-dimensional role, the simple love interest of the protagonist. No matter what scene she becomes Venom herself, it’s too little for an actress of her caliber. Photo: Warner Bros.





KNIVES OUT – There is very little bad to say about Rian Johnson’s film: a slightly comical thriller that has given the world a potential new Hercules Poirot or Lieutenant Colombo. Daniel Craig is perfect in the part and with him the characters of Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Christopher Pllummer stand out. Who remains in the background, however, is Lakeith Stanfield. His enormous talent is starting to pay off, as evidenced by the Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah, but in Knives Out he was relegated to cop who “accompanies” star Benoît Blanc. Photo: 01 Distribution





STAR WARS – When it became known that Lupita Nyong’o, rising star after her Oscar debut in big cinema with 12 Years a Slave, was going to be part of the Star Wars franchise, the expectations were quite different. Instead, the controversial new trilogy has relegated her to a secondary character, the part of Maz Kanata. Almost a cameo, practically. Luckily for her, better chances then came with Black Panther and Us. Photo: LucasFilm





WORLD WAR Z – It’s hard to remember anything other than “Brad Pitt and zombies” (and for us Italians we also add Pierfrancesco Favino) for the apocalyptic film of 2013, yet Matthew Fox was also in the cast. The great star of Lost has a part that to define secondary is an understatement: he plays a US Navy soldier with very little space and weight in the economy of history. Photo: Universal Pictures





CONSTANTINE – Of course, the star of the film was undoubtedly Keanu Reeves and immediately after Rachel Weisz, but the cast could also count on actors such as Shia LaBeouf and especially Michelle Monaghan. The famous actress played the part of Constantine's lover, a half-demon named Ellie (a character that recalls the one in the Hellblazer comics). However, it was cut from the film to make Reeves' character a lot more lonely. A big waste. Photo: Warner Bros.





SPIRAL – “What is Chris Rock doing as the star of a Saw movie?” was the question that accompanied the release of the new horror film franchise. “What’s Samuel L. Jackson doing in such an uninteresting part?” it is instead the one that arose after seeing the film. In fact, it is not every day to see the iconic actor relegated to the role of the father of the protagonist who ends up in one of the famous traps. Maybe it was the chance to shoot that scene that convinced him … Photo: 01 Distribution





BLACK MASS – In 2008 she was awarded Best Emerging Star at the BAFTAs, but in the film starring Johnny Depp she was far from shining. Sienna Miller played the role of Catherine Greig, Bulger’s girlfriend, and if you don’t remember her in the film it’s normal: her part was cut during the editing phase for narrative needs. Not the best way to harness the talent of the 1981-born actress. Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images





JUSTICE LEAGUE – Hard to find someone who can save himself in the controversial DC Comics film, sunk by critics. However, for sure there is that both Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon pushed a huge actor like JK Simmons into a corner. The Whiplash Oscar winner took the part that was Gary Oldman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy, but his Commissioner Gordon is limited to a few extras. Many scenes have been removed from Whedon’s version, but not even the Snyder Cut has managed to give it thickness and nobility. Photo: Warner Bros.





DOCTOR STRANGE – The first Marvel film dedicated to the Sorcerer Supreme is not one of the most successful, but it undoubtedly has the merit of having introduced the great Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU. The same cannot be said for the rest of the cast of Scott Derrickson’s film, which included Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton and a highly valued Rachel McAdams. The actress of Sherlock Holmes and Midnight in Paris has in fact remained on the sidelines, relegated to a character in the background that fills the “hero’s love interest” box. Is it possible for her to have a future a la Natalie Portman, or a return with a role that is finally worthy of her? Photo: Marvel Studios