10 famous former couples who remained on excellent terms after their separation

Maintain a friendship with your ex after the end of the relationship it is almost never a good idea, but a lot former famous couples they seem to think otherwise.

In fact, many Hollywood stars have remained on excellent terms with their ex half – sometimes because they have middle children, sometimes for the sheer pleasure of not losing sight of, even though the relationship didn’t work out.

A fresh example of front pages are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who remained friends for 17 years, are now making Bennifer fans dream of a flashback between the two.

Other winning examples?

Here are 10 former couples who remained friends after the breakup.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Despite all the gossip following their decision to divorce in 2015, they both made it incredibly clear that they had intention to stay in the life of the other.

The two, who share three children, spend their holidays together and even go to dinner alone. In December 2016, Affleck called Garner “the greatest mom in the world”.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

The Victoria’s Secret model and the actor married in 2010 only to announce the separation 3 years and a child later.

However, the two are still seen together quite often and this has even caused a wave of speculation by the tabloids about the their possible reunion few years ago.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

I am one of the former famous couples most regretted by fans in the history of world gossip.

And to become friends they waited for a lot of water to pass under the bridges.

After many years without speaking, in fact, the former Hollywood couple seems to have reconciled. The touching moment Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards got everyone talking.

The former couple congratulated each other on winning the awards.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Co-parents can be credited as founding members of the “friends with ex” club soon after their separation in early 2014.

Gwyneth Paltrow had said at the time that she now considers her ex-husband as a brother.

And despite his acquaintances and her second marriage, it still happens that they go on vacation together.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

The marriage between the two actors lasted about 5 years. Reese and Ryan have two children together, Ava and Deacon, and they still get along very well today.

It seems the couple have discovered the secret of how maintain good relations and raise their children in peace and harmony.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Among the former friends who have remained close friends there are also them. Demi and Bruce continued to appear next to each other on the red carpet long after their romance was over.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

J.Lo and Marc Anthony have been on excellent terms since their divorce in 2011. Not just a successful partnership in growth of their twins, Max and Emme, but they also focused on the shared interest that brought them together in the first place: music.

Anthony served as executive producer on the singer’s Spanish-language album.

It must be said that she too, like Ben Affleck, tends to remain on good terms with everyone obviously.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake

After separating more than a decade ago, both stars (now married) have remained on good terms.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake even reunited to star in Bad Teacher (2011), an experience that for the actress “wasn’t really a big deal”.

Cameron continued to praise his former flame, calling the top musician “a genius comedian.”

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for about three years before breaking up in 2013 due to the age difference. But both Dobrev and Somerhalder have been very public about their friendship.

In an old interview Nina Dobrev reported that she doesn’t think the friendship with the ex is strange, to the point that the two have even won the award for best on-screen chemistry in 2014.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

The two broke up in 2015 after a relationship that lasted for 4 years, but they are often paparazzi in their outings together.

When Emma won her 2017 Golden Globe for Best Actress, Andrew gave her a standing ovation. Do you need a better demonstration of friendship than this?