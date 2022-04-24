10 Features That Would Make Nintendo Switch Online a Better Service

Since the Online service was integrated into Nintendo Switch, the Big N has been careful to offer enhancements to existing features. Thus, systems like the recent Missions and Rewards proof that the Japanese firm listen to your community and work to improve. However, the service continues to be too small for many due to the absence of several highly demanded benefits. For this reason, today we collect some of the most anticipated ones that, at least for the moment, are not available in the system.

Ten features that would improve the quality of Nintendo Switch Online

Groups to talk by voice or direct message

This is one of the most in-demand features of Nintendo Switch Online. Currently, it is very cumbersome to speak by voice online with our friends. For most proposals, it is necessary to download the Nintendo mobile application. And this, far from being simple, adds an external device to the gaming experience. In the future, the Big N is expected to allow users to speak by voice or exchange messages through the console itself.

A much richer retro catalog

Currently, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have access, regardless of your level, to a select catalog of NES and SNES. If, in addition, they have paid an extra cost to access the advantages of the Expansion Pass, they will also be entitled to play Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive titles (in addition to, among other things, enjoy the DLC at no extra cost Animal Crossing Y Mario Kart 8). Still, many claim more classic consoles or, for example, something as simple as implement multiple languages ​​to games. At the moment, although the first is possible, the second is far from happening.

Give away current games periodically

Among the online features of the Nintendo Switch competition, such as (for example) PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold, is the option to give away games monthly. Although the Big N allows subscribers to its online service try games for a limited timethis does not entail guaranteed access forever to these proposals. For this reason, the possibility of giving away a game periodically, as happens in other companies, would add value to Nintendo’s service.

Communities of different sagas (Super Mario, Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda…)

Since its inception, users have conveyed a wish to the company: they want to form communities of their favorite franchises. Far from pages like this, it is difficult to find a site where users of the system and, going into more detail, fans of certain series congregate. For this reason, if Nintendo offers the opportunity to create communities within the system, it would facilitate contact other players who share our interests. If included, this would be one of the most popular features of Nintendo Switch Online.

Themes for the main menu

This request is so simple and popular that, more than five years later, we are surprised that Nintendo has not gotten down to work. In 3DS, for example, they offered us the possibility of customize our home screen. In the hybrid, although it has been on the market since March 2017, the opportunity has not presented itself. Therefore, many users expect the Big N to include this option among the future functions of Nintendo Switch Online. If we do, we could theme our console with backgrounds from Animal Crossing, metroid either Pokemonto name a few examples.

More accurate activity log

Currently, Nintendo has a limited number of activity logs. In this way, users who get the most out of their console with numerous games see how, in the end, they end up losing your game data. Therefore, they demand that the company make an effort to implement more accurate activity logging. If they already have the base, they would only have to improve it to expand its possibilities.

Exclusive previews of upcoming games

Nintendo is a company that is characterized by deliver several highly anticipated releases each year. Therefore, its users respond and they grant millionaire sales to each proposal. However, many of these titles have free demos that, sometimes, are not enough. Therefore, players would be delighted to access exclusive previews of future games. In this way, they could get a more specific idea of ​​the product that will hit the market and, at the same time, they would be aware of possible news about it. Without a doubt, a function that many would celebrate and would get several followers of the subscription service.

Sharing games between members of the same family

The Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, the most economical considering your optionsincludes an important but: family members cannot share games. Despite belonging to the same online group, by virtue of which they benefit from the advantages of the subscription service, if one user purchases a title, another cannot play. For this reason, some players have demanded that, among the functions that could come to Nintendo Switch Online, one be included that would allow members of the same family to share a digital game.

achievement system

With the exception of Nintendo, all the companies involved in the industry have opted for the achievement system. This, in short, rewards certain actions that we carry out in the games. Thus, options as disparate as completing 100% or find a certain situation It will give us an achievement or trophy. Although they have no real value, they are a good way to get the most out of each title that hits the market. Therefore, many players hope that the Big N will consider including this tool in the future.

Internet quality improvement

This is by far one of the most requested features by Nintendo Switch Online users. Although the dock of the OLED model took a step forward, it is still possible experiencing certain failures with the system connection. Therefore, subscribers demand that the quality of the connection is consistent with the extra payment they are making for it. In addition, they could also take advantage of this hypothetical improvement and enhance services such as the cloud game or the inclusion of options such as Game Pass or EA Play.

And you, what improvements would you include in the functions of Nintendo Switch Online? Do you agree with our proposals? Whatever your suggestion, we will be happy to read it in the comments.