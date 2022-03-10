10 Female-Directed Netflix Movies You Should Watch

Contents 1 The power of the dog, Jane Campion

are you looking for netflix movies directed by women? The audiovisual industry has enormous female talent, but, nevertheless, to this day, it is still urgent and essential that we continue defending it, valuing it and promoting it. Only in this way will we achieve a diverse, inclusive and egalitarian ecosystem that makes quality stories available to viewers from all over the world in which they can see themselves reflected.

With the aim of commemorating the stories created by, for and about women, Netflix has created The history of female talentan interface within the service that will be available throughout the month of March and from where its members will be able to find different selections of films with female protagonists, both in front of and behind the cameras.

Here is a compilation of Netflix movies directed by women that you can watch on the platform.

The power of the dog, Jane Campion

THE POWER OF THE DOG (L to R): KODI SMIT-McPHEE as PETER, BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH as PHIL BURBANK in THE POWER OF THE DOG. Cr. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021

Phil Burbank is an authoritarian and charismatic landowner who arouses fear and admiration among all those around him. When her brother returns home with a new wife and her child, Phil sets about tormenting them…until a secret from the past comes to light and the possibility of falling in love looms over him.

This film, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, has been directed by Jane Campion, the New Zealand film director who has recently gone down in history for being the first woman to be nominated twice for best direction at the Oscar Awards, thanks to his work in this film. And this is not the first time that she has made history, as Campion became, in 1993, the first female director to win the Palme d’Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The power of the dog, in addition, has achieved a total of 11 Oscar nominations, becoming the most nominated film of the year. Without a doubt one of the great Netflix movies directed by women.

Blindfolded, Susanne Bier

blind | Image courtesy of Netflix

When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, there is only one certainty: if you see it, you will kill yourself. Malorie decides, therefore, to face the unknown and bet everything on a new beginning. She embarks on a desperate flight with her two children to reach the only place that can offer her refuge. The film tells of a two-day journey down a very dangerous river where, if they want to survive, they cannot open their eyes for a moment. Oscar winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast, including Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich. The direction of this fascinating thriller falls to the Danish Susanne Bier, also an Oscar winner in 2011 for the film In A Better World, which won the Oscar for best foreign language film.

Tinder scammer Felicity Morris

Image courtesy of NETFLIX

It is not easy to find love online. So when Cecilie meets a handsome billionaire playboy who turns out to be the man of her dreams, she can’t believe it. But dreams aren’t real, and by the time she finds out that international executive isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late: she’s stolen everything from him. However, where the fairy tale ends, a revenge thriller begins. Cecilie discovers her other prisoners and they all decide that they will not be victims again. This riveting documentary, in which Britain’s Felicity Morris makes her directorial debut, tells the shocking story of this serial swindler and how the women who set out to take him down uncovered his true identity and fought to bring him to justice.

What the octopus taught me, Pippa Ehrlich

What the octopus taught me | Image courtesy of Netflix

We cannot talk about Netflix movies directed by women without alluding to one of the most interesting documentaries on the platform.Craig Foster spent several years filming some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, after which he ended up jaded and depressed, and His family relationships, plunged into chaos, so he decided to take a break in his career to reconnect with his roots: the magical submerged world of the kelp forest near the coast of his hometown, Cape Town (South Africa). For almost a decade, Craig dived daily in his frigid waters, without wetsuits or air tanks, in one of the corners of the world with the highest density of predators. The octopus he met and tracked down was first his object of study and then his teacher, as he taught him things no human had ever seen.

Shot over eight years and with 3,000 hours of footage, What the Octopus Taught Me documents a unique friendship, interaction, and animal intelligence never seen before. South African filmmaker Pippa Ehrlich is the co-director (along with James Reed) of this film that captivated critics, winning the Oscar for best documentary film in 2021, among other awards.

We were songs, Juana Macías

We were Songs | Image courtesy of Netflix

Maca is 30 years old, clumsy by nature, she enjoys life in sips and tries to be happy. She wastes her talent working as an assistant to a tyrannical fashion influencer and hangs out with guys she never gets to emotionally commit to. Together with her two friends, Jimena and Adriana, she has managed to turn Madrid into a city where everything is possible. Everything seems to be going well, until Leo, her great love and her mistake, returns to her life to turn everything upside down. Juana Macías directs this romantic comedy based on the biology Songs and Memories by Elísabet Benavent. In 1999, this Spanish director won the Goya for Best Fiction Short Film for her work Siete cafés per semana and in 2010 she was nominated for the same awards for Best New Director for her film Planes para Mañana.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Susan Johnson

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before | Image courtesy of Netflix

What if the guys you once fell in love with all found out how you feel about them at the same time? Lara Jean Song Covey’s imaginary love life suddenly becomes real and chaotic when the secret love letters she wrote to the five boys she’s been in love with mysteriously end up in the hands of her recipients. This adaptation of the popular teen novel by New York Times bestselling writer Jenny Han is directed by Susan Johnson, an American film producer and director, known for her directorial debut in 2016 with the comedy film Carrie Pilby.

Terror Street Trilogy: 1994, 1978 & 1966, Leigh Janiak

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – (Pictured) MAYA HAWKE as HEATHER. Cr: Netflix © 2021

In 1994, teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have plagued their town for generations may be connected and that they could be the next victims. Based on RL Stine’s hair-raising bestsellers, The Street of Terror trilogy tells the sinister history of Shadyside through a nightmare that has been stalking for 300 years. Leading the direction of the three films is the American Leigh Janiak, who also directed the 2014 horror film Honeymoon.

Tall Girl & Tall Girl 2, Emily Ting

Tall Girl | Image courtesy of Netflix

Jodi has always been the tallest girl in the class, and that’s something that has always bothered her. For 16 years she has had to put up with the jokes of her peers as she struggled not to stand out and keep her head down. But when Jodi meets Stig, a seemingly perfect Swedish exchange student who is even taller than her, Jodi’s life takes a radical turn. With the help of her two best friends and her older sister, she will realize that she is worth much more than her insecurities about her height had led her to believe.

In the second installment, Tall Girl 2, new relationships take place, established ones are put to the test, and many more surprises that turn Jodi’s life upside down! These feature films talk about becoming an adult and finding the confidence to walk with your head held high and have been directed by the American filmmaker Nzingha Stewart, who has been one of the directors of Netflix series such as The Assistant or Who is Anna? among other jobs.

Unforgivable, Nora Fingscheidt

THE UNFORGIVABLE: SANDRA BULLOCK (PRODUCER) as RUTH SLATER. CR: KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX © 2021

After serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is released from prison and returned to a society that refuses to forget its past. The hostile reception in which she was home makes her see that her only hope of redeeming herself from her is to find her little sister, whom she had to abandon. Starring Sandra Bullock, this dramatic genre feature film has counted behind the cameras, in the role of director, with the talent of Nora Fingscheidt, the German filmmaker who in 2020 won the Deutscher Filmpreis award, the most prestigious film awards German, for best film, best direction and best screenplay for his work on the film System Crasher.

Fire night

Night of Fire | Image courtesy of Netflix

In a lonely town nestled in a Mexican mountain range, the girls wear boyish haircuts and hide in underground hiding places. Ana and her two best friends settle in the homes of those who have fled from there and dress as women when no one sees them. Magic and joy abound in his particular and impenetrable universe. Meanwhile, their mothers teach them to escape from those who would turn them into slaves or mere ghosts. Until one day, a girl doesn’t make it to her hideout on time.

Noche de Fuego is a free adaptation of Jennifer Clement’s novel published in 2014 that has been directed by the Salvadoran of Mexican nationality Tatiana Huezo, who has also been in charge of its script. This feature film was shortlisted for the 2022 Oscars and has earned a nomination at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards for Best International Film.

With this we close this great selection of Netflix movies directed by women. As you know, some of them have even competed for the Oscar Award, proving once again that the platform is committed to high-quality content like this.