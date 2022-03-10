10 films about feminism and female empowerment

The fight for equal rights continues. This March 8 is International Women’s Day, date that commemorates hundreds of years of feminist movements. That is why, below, we show you 10 films about female empowerment and feminism that you cannot miss.

10 films about female empowerment and feminism

moxie

‘moxie‘ is one of Netflix’s newest releases addressing female empowerment. This film directed by and starring Amy Poehler brings the feminist revolution to school classrooms through fanzines and 90s music. The story begins when a 16-year-old girl realizes of the impunity that exists in the sexist abuse among their classmates.

Certain women: Lives of women

This production by Kelly Reichardt, one of the greatest contemporary filmmakers, exposes various situations starring women, which lead to a deep reflection on femininity.

Persepolis

Persepolis is, without a doubt, one of the most rebellious animated films of the last decade. Through this, Marjane Satrapi, director of the feature film, tells the story of her childhood, which was marked by repression and intolerance, all this in the midst of the Islamic revolution.

Thelma & Louise

This 1992 feminist classic, starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, tells the story of two women who decide to say goodbye to domestic chores and sexist men in order to finally start writing their own story.

Bend It Like Beckham

‘Bend it Like Beckham‘ it shows us an inspirational story for all those girls who dream of a place in the sports industry. Through this film, a teenager Anglo-Indian hides from her traditionalist parents that she has joined a women’s soccer team.

Women without men: When women don’t cry

Set in Iran in the 1950s, This German film shows true sisterhood, So it tells the story of four women who find refuge during a coup d’état. being together, they begin to share experiences in an environment without men.

the suffragettes

As mentioned, Women’s Day commemorates a struggle of hundreds of years of feminist movements and ‘The Suffragettes’ is a clear example of it. Through this film it is shownThe struggle of women in Great Britain for recognition of their right to vote.

Brave

‘Brave‘ has been listed by many as one of the best Disney princess movies, well, This is one of the few films that is not based on “finding the perfect love”, but on the independence of women and the relationship between a mother and a daughter.

Mona Lisa Smile

This film by Mike Newell, starring Julia Roberts, It shows the story of a woman who gets a job at a university in California in the 1950s. Through his work in the educational institution, he will change the traditions that they imposed on the role of women as housewives and family mothers.

JOY

‘JOY‘ earned Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar nomination. Through this feature film it is shown the story of a woman who is involved in challenging and difficult situations to get a family and a business forward.

You may also be interested in: International Women’s Day: 5 series whose theme is feminism