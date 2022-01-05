10 films are coming

Like it or not, superhero movies will hold sway throughout the year. This is the list of cinecomics arriving in 2022.

There was a time, about ten years ago, when a movie with superheroes it went out to the cinema once a year. Then the annual releases became two, because that kind of film adaptation of famous comics was very popular with the public and was objectively a great entertainment product, “as are the theme parks”, to use the words of Martin Scorsese who has repeatedly tried to explain that cinema is something else.

How many superhero movies hit theaters in 2022? The answer is ten.

Let’s also see it in numbers and not in letters: 10.

Certainly the circumstances due to force majeure have led some titles to be postponed. There are also various reasons that push the studios not to postpone further, despite the crowding this year, reasons related to the planning of many titles over a long period of time, to contractual deadlines with the actors and to the fact that mother nature take its course and, therefore, that even the stars of the big screen age.



On the other hand, as the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the audience for superhero films is there and is ready to challenge fears related to the pandemic (while for any other title at the moment the box office is languishing). The film with Tom Holland is about to exceed altitude 1 billion and 400 million dollars in worldwide receipts and is the title of the Marvel Cinematic Universe more profitable after the four films of the Avengers.

So let’s see what they are all the superhero movies coming to theaters in 2022 and scrolling down we reflect on the words of Scorsese, to be rescued with the defibrillator in case he gets his eyes on this list.

The Batman (theatrical release in Italy on March 3)

By now even the stones know that it is Robert Pattinson to embody this new version of the Dark Knight. The story introduces us to the superhero (of which the only super thing is the bank account) in his second year as a Gotham City executioner, when he comes to discover a rampant world of corruption that his own family is a part of. All of this happens as a serial killer known as the Riddler sows panic. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is a dark detective story inspired by the comic book miniseries Batman: The long Halloween of the 90s. In addition to Pattinson, on the screen we will also see Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano And Colin Farrell which respectively interpret Catwoman, L’Riddler and the Penguin. Instead a John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright And Andy Serkis the roles of the boss have been entrusted Carmine Falcone, of the Commissioner Gordon and the trusty butler Alfred.

The Batman: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Morbius (theatrical release in Italy March / April)

It was supposed to be released on February 3 but has been postponed to April 1 for the US release, while in Italy we are awaiting confirmation of the official date which will probably fall on March 31. The film tells the story of the Dr. Michael Morbius, an anti-hero based on Marvel Comics and created from the pen of Roy Thomas initially as an antagonist of Spider-Man. Interpreted by Jared Leto, Morbius is a biochemist suffering from a very rare haematological disease. When he tries to invent a cure for his ailment, something in his experiment goes wrong and the doctor becomes infected with a form of vampirism, taking on the supernatural appearance and abilities of these dark creatures. Next to Leto, in the cast of cinecomic we also find Adria Arjona in the role of Martine Bancroft, girlfriend of the protagonist, e Matt Smith who plays the role of the friend Loxias Crown suffering from the same disease. Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinoza.

Morbius: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (theatrical release in Italy 4 May)

Directed by Sam Raimi, the new appointment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe allows us to find out what trouble the character of has gotten into Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s about what we’ve seen him do in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Everything is possible. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the sorcerer must face the immensity and dangers of the Multiverse, a concept of which he himself knows very little. We will see him next to Wanda / Scarlet Witch’s Elizabeth Olsen and trusted friend Wong of Benedict Wong, knowing that we will also find the characters from the first film played by Rachel McAdams And Michael Stuhlbarg, including the Mordo’s Chiwetel Ejiofor with whom relations had not ended well.

Doctor Strange 2: In the Multiverse of Madness: The Official Italian Film Teaser Trailer – HD

DC League of Super-Pets (theatrical release in Italy 19 May)

In DC League of Super-Pets, the insurable best friends Krypto the Super Dog and Superman they share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince an improvised group of pets consisting of Ace the hound, MP the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle e Chip the squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him save the human superheroes. To lend the voice to the character of Krypto in the original version is Dwayne Johnson. Among the other voice actors we also find Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne And Diego Luna.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Thor: Love and Thunder (theatrical release in Italy 6 July)

Written and directed by Taika Waititi, just as it was for Ragnarok, Thor 4: Love and Thunder assigns Odin’s son the distinction of being the first superhero of the MArvel Cinematic Universe with four films dedicated to him. This new chapter, however, will have as a co-star a superheroine played by Natalie Portman. The actress has already taken on the role of excellent astrophysics Jane Foster, in the first Thor directed by Kenneth Branagh in 2011 and in Thor: Dark World made two years later by Alan Taylor. The film is inspired by the comic series written by Jason Aaron, The Mighty Thor, first published in 2014, in which the character of Jane Foster assumes the powers of Thor holding the mythical hammer Mjöllnir.

Of course they come back in the film Chris Hemsworth in the role of God of Thunder And Tessa Thompson in that of Valkyrie.

Black Adam (theatrical release in Italy 28 July)

IS Jaume Collet-Serra to direct Dwayne Johnson who engages in a gloomy and outcast character in search of redemption. Black Adam, born from the imagination of Otto Binder (texts) and CC Beck (drawings) in the distant 1945, it has been revisited in a dark key by the screenwriters Jerry Ordway, Geoff Johns And David S. Goyer, but not as dark as the films of the DC Extended Universe directed by Zack Snyder. Ultimately villain / anti-hero is the first enemy of Shazam which offered not a few flashes of comedy. The two however will clash in Shazam: Fury of the Gods arriving in 2023.

Black Adam: The First Official Movie Teaser Trailer – HD

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part I (theatrical release in Italy October)

He could not help but continue the story of Miles Morales, not only for the immense popularity the superhero with spider powers has long enjoyed. Spider-Man: A new universe of 2018 deservedly won theOscar for Best Animated Film and the Sony Pictures Animation team, in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, is back to work to make a longer story split into two films that will be released within a year of each other. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part I will be released in October of this year, the sequel will arrive in 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One): The First Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

The Flash (theatrical release in Italy November)

After seeing it in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League, the superhero played by Ezra Miller finally manages to have a film of his own. Initially slated for a theatrical release in 2018, The Flash it had a complicated gestation with a fair number of directors who were hired and then left due to creative differences. In the end, the project took over Andy Muschietti, who directed the two IT, and it is he who directs a story in which the supersonic Barry Allen will have to rewrite the timeline of events to save his mother. Two will also appear in the film Batman: that of Michael Keaton is that of Ben Affleck.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (theatrical release in Italy November)

Written and directed again by Ryan Coogler, as we all know the sequel to Black Panther it will not have its hero T’Challa / Black Panther played by the late Chadwick Boseman. The story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, rewritten after the protagonist’s death, will revolve around the other characters in the film with the actors Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M’Baku) e Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (theatrical release in Italy in December)

The half-human, half-amphibious version of Jason Momoa returns in the sequel to Aquaman. The director is always there James Wan to ensure that the world of Atlantis is always colorful enough. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, next to the tamer and protector of the oceans, we will find the characters played by Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of David Kane alias Black Manta, the antagonist of our hero.