10 films drastically changed due to public reaction











FINAL DESTINATION – In 2000 a long-lived horror saga began and whose first chapter has now become a cult. Things might have turned out differently if director James Wong hadn’t decided to change many things that were not at all appreciated in public test screenings. Originally, a love story was planned between Alex and Clear and the protagonist himself was supposed to die. The public did not like these elements and were thus changed by the final version: the atrocious deaths no, those had immediately conquered everyone. Photo: New Line Cinema





FATAL ATTRACTION – The film in which Glenn Close is obsessed with the lawyer played by Michael Douglas is another ’80s cult that owes a lot to audience testing. In the version shown, Glenn Close would have had to slit her throat using the knife Dan was holding, thus trying to frame him for murder. An unsatisfactory and twisted ending with the killing of Alex with a gunshot held by Beth (Anne Archer). Photo: Paramount Pictures





ESCAPE ROOM – Very recent case: in 2019 Adam Robitel’s film changed ending: initially the character of Zoey would have had to go back to college and find a clue that would have left suggesting how the game was not finished at all and would have started again. The audience’s reaction convinced the director to opt for a less conventional ending and hence the plane scene. Photo: Warner Bros.





THE BOURNE SUPREMACY – Shortly before the release of the sequel to the iconic Matt Damon movie, the same actor and director Paul Greengrass convinced Universal to shell out another $ 3 million to change the ending. In the scores, the new version of the finale in which Jason Bourne’s identity is revealed scored 10 points more and ultimately grossed nearly $ 300 million at the box office. In order to shoot the new sequences, Damon even left the set of Oceans 12. Photo: Universal Pictures





DEEP BLUE SEA – For the finale of Profondo Blu it was really “exaggerated”. After the first reactions of the public, they decided to kill one of the main characters, that of doctor Susan McCallister played by Saffron Burrows. The public held her responsible for the deaths of friends and colleagues, and the fact that she survived did not sit well with her. Although director Renny Harlin considered her the heroine of the film, the ending was turned around with her death (however “positive”, since she sacrifices herself for others). Photo: Warner Bros.





SUNSET BOULEVARD – 1950 film noir directed by Billy Wilder with William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich von Stroheim who simply made school. Considered to be among the masterpieces of cinema, it did not come out unscathed from public tests. In particular, the scene in which Joe Gillis "wakes up" in the morgue and begins to tell his story to other corpses has been completely removed. The laughter in the room and the confusion with respect to the seriousness of the subsequent scenes convinced us to modify the film with the famous scene of the body floating in the pool and the voice-over to explain what happened. Film safe and history rewritten. Photo: Paramount





LEGALLY BLONDE – The first reactions to Reese Witherspoon’s Revenge of the Blondes convinced them to make big changes in the finale. In the beginning, Elle was supposed to kiss Emmett, so there was supposed to be a leap forward a year, with Elle and Vivian handing out flyers from the Blonde Legal Defense Fund. After the reshoots, something remained: in the last two scenes, Reese Witherspoon’s hair has a slightly different color and the reason is because she was shooting another movie at the time. Photo: 20th Century Fox





TITANIC – The blockbuster film originally had a long scene where it wasn’t Cal Hockley (Billy Zane) chasing Jack and Rose below deck during the disaster. In its place, the Lovejoy bodyguard had been sent. The public, however, hated the clash between him and Leonardo Dicaprio, because it didn’t seem at all plausible or scary as the ship was sinking. Scene entirely cut, the rest is history. Photo: 20th Century Fox





SONIC – One of the best known and most debated cases of recent years. In this case, not even a real screen test was needed, because the wave of protests was born immediately after the release of the trailer. So, the director decided to please the audience and fans, getting $ 5 million (and a delay in the film) to completely redo the look of the fast hedgehog star of video games. Photo: Paramount Pictures