10 films in which the Hollywood star made us dream

Although the divorce from Angelina Jolie and the long legal battle marked the end of an era, Brad Pitt made us dream over the course of over thirty years of career. Listed from the beginning as one of the most beautiful men in the history of cinema, he conquered the public in its various facets. As a centennial vampire, in Interview with the vampire (1994) to Homeric Achilles in Troy (2004). From Joe Black, alongside Anthony Hopkins (1998) al Benjamin Button by David Fincher (2008), until the partnership with Quentin Tarantino in Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once upon a time in… Hollywood (2019). There is no doubt that since the 1990s, after Brad Pitt’s advent on the big screen, cinema has never been the same.

From Jennifer Aniston to Angelina: Brad Pitt’s love stories

Hand in hand with his career, the Hollywood star also made headlines for his chat love life. After the story with Juliette Lewis and engagement with Gwyneth Paltrow, on 29 July 2000 he got married with Jennifer Aniston. Admired by all, they made the public dream until the news that no one could ever expect: divorce. All this would happen following the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, on the set of which he met his own Angelina Jolie.

Said and done: passion and a natural alchemy broke out between the two, so much so that they were renamed Brangelina. Their first child was also born on May 27, 2006, Shiloh Pitt, followed by the twins Knox And Vivienne, born on 12 July 2008. They are joined by Chivan Maddox and Zahara Marley – adopted by Jolie when she was still single and recognized by Brad Pitt – and Pax Thien. After the official engagement, in April 2012, and the very armored wedding, which took place on August 23, 2014, the couple did not have such a happy outcome. In fact, in September 2016, Angelina Jolie presented petition for divorce which, after a long legal battle, was recognized in 2019, putting an end to the dream of millions of fans.

Brad Pritt’s 10 best performances

Born in 1963, Brad Pitt it came to the attention of the public in the late 1980s. Since then, starting with small series roles of the likes of Destinies And Dallas, in 1987, and in With no way out (in the same year, on the big screen), he gave us timeless performances. Below, therefore, the 10 interpretations in which he proved that he is not a “nice that does not dance“:

Babel , by Alejandro González Iñárritu (2006), is the latest title in the so-called Trilogy about death by the famous Mexican director, after Amores perros And 21 grams. As Richard Jones, a man who lost his third child to sudden infant death syndrome, he gave us one of his most moving performances.

Seven , by David Fincher (1995), is the first title that inaugurated the fruitful collaboration between the Hollywood star and the director. Adrenaline thriller, which also boasts in the cast Morgan Freeman , Gwyneth Paltrow And Kevin Spacey , was among the first feature films to show Pitt's real dramatic qualities, freeing him from his glossy "handsome" image.

The 12 o'clock army monkeys , by Terry Gilliam (1995), is a dystopian sci-fi film set in 2035. In the role of Jeffrey Goines, locked up in a psychiatric clinic, Pitt gives his best, offering a unique character, characterized, with pronounced tics and a way to be peculiar, like a great transformer.

Fight Club, by David Fincher (1999), is among the cult of the Nineties, which we all know even only for the famous motto: "First rule of the Fight Club: never talk about the Fight Club!"Brad Pitt masterfully joins himself as a counterpart to the protagonist Edward Norton, in the role of Tyler Durden, until the final revelation: he is not a character in flesh and blood, but Norton's alter ego, his projection.

Brad Pitt is one of the most loved faces in cinema

Ad Astra , by James Gray (2019), is among the latest works involving Brad Pitt. The Hollywood star returns to science fiction again in a title that, albeit with obvious limitations, reminds us of how the star fully deserves all the awards obtained so far.

The curious case of Benjamin Button by David Fincher (2008) sees the partnership between the two great names in cinema reconfirmed. The story sees Pitt as the unusual protagonist, Benjamin Button, born with the appearance of an old man. As the years go by, however, she will rejuvenate, making her romance with him gradually impossible Daisy (Cate Blanchett). Once again and more significantly, the interpreter has chosen to give up her so admired appearance to tell a story with a strong emotional charge.

Bastards without glory, by Quentin Tarantino (2009), shows us a new side of Brad Pitt. In the historical revisionism carried out by the controversial American author, in fact, Pitt shows a great irony, in the role of Lieutenant Aldo Raine. An aspect not to be underestimated

Brad Pitt’s Top3

Snatch – the snatch , by Guy Ritchie (2000), is one of the least known – but most significant – titles of the Hollywood star. In the role of the boxer Mickey “the Gypsy” O’Neil, in fact, the Oscar-winning interpreter definitively shakes off the stardom image he has always had, offering a unique interpretation of its kind.

The murder of Jesse James at the hands of the coward Robert Ford by Andrew Dominik (2007) once again highlighted Pitt's dramatic qualities. He also triumphed in the role of criminal Jesse James Venice Film Festival in 2007, obtaining the prestigious Volpi Cup .

Once upon a time in… Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino (2019) is certainly his most appreciated performance, according to the opinion of the critics. Thanks to the discussed – once again – Tarantino feature film, in fact, it also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor – All thanks to the role of stuntman Cliff Booth.

