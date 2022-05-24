10 films of the actor to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

Tom Cruise has become the center of attention in the world of cinema in recent days.

Last week, the actor received a five-minute ovation at the Cannes film festival, following a screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

In addition, they awarded the interpreter a surprise Palm d’Or for his outstanding career.

While this Monday the trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One was released.

In the preview, Cruise is seen again starring in spectacular scenes in Ethan Hunt’s new adventure.

It should be remembered that the other tapes of the sagas can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video and Star +.

As part of the trailer for the new Mission Impossible film, we leave you 10 unmissable Tom Cruise movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max.

10 Tom Cruise Movies

Jerry MaguireHBOMax

After being fired for exposing the lack of ethics in his profession, sports agent Jerry Maguire decides to start from scratch with only one client and a secretary who drops everything to work with him. With Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger.

Magnolia (HBO Max)

Nine people weave their lives into one day that becomes memorable and unforgettable. Applauded film by Paul Thomas Anderson. In the cast, names such as Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour Hoffman stand out.

The War of the Worlds (HBO Max – Netflix)

Ray Ferrier is an arrogant and self-absorbed worker who is forced to re-bond with his children and do whatever he can to save them from an alien invasion. Starring Tom Cruise and directed by Steven Spielberg.

Edge of Tomorrow (HBO Max – Netflix)

Commander William Cage (Tom Cruise) and a Special Forces soldier (Emily Blunt) battle a hostile race of aliens, where Cage gets trapped in a time loop.

Top Gun (Star+)

Tom Cruise stars as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a young Top Gun academy pilot where he experiences personal tragedies, arduous competition and even a romance with an instructor.

Minority Report (HBO Max – Amazon)

Imagine that crimes can be prevented thanks to the divinatory abilities of three mutants. Imagine that you see the crime that you yourself are about to commit. Steven Spielberg directs Tom Cruise in this version of the not-so-distant future.

Eyes Wide Shut (HBO Max – Amazon)

Tom Cruise plays a doctor who is married to an art curator. One day, his wife (Nicole Kidman) admits that she was once almost unfaithful to him, leading the protagonist on an odyssey of sexual and moral self-discovery. Directed by Stanley Kubrick.

The Last Samurai (Amazon – HBO Max)

Tom Cruise stars in this epic film set in 1870s Japan as Captain Nathan Algren, a respected American military officer hired by the Emperor of Japan to train the country’s leading army in the art of modern warfare.

The color of money (Star+)

A pool player’s greed gets him into trouble when he starts losing more than he wins. With Tom Cruise and Paul Newman, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Collateral (Amazon – Netflix)

Vincent is a quiet and calculating hit man who is in his prime. Max is a taxi driver with big dreams and no results. Tonight, Max is taking Vincent to his next job. One night, five stops, five murders and one escape. With Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx.