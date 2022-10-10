10 films of the actress on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

Sandra Bullock surprised in the last few hours by announcing her temporary retirement from the cinema.

The actress revealed in conversation with Entertainment Tonight that her decision is because she wants to be “in the place that makes me the happiest”, alluding to her home.

“I just want to be 24 hours a day, seven days a week with my babies and my family,” said the interpreter.

Bullock’s words were in the framework of the next premiere of the film The Lost City, where the actress shares a cast with Channing Tatum.

It will also soon premiere Bullet Train, a film starring Brad Pitt and in which Bad Bunny also participates.

As part of the announcement of the interpreter, we leave you 10 films with her among the protagonists, which you can see on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

Ten films by Sandra Bullock

Gravity (HBO Max – Amazon)

Winner of seven Oscars, including best director for Alfonso Cuarón. Stone and Kowalski go on a spacewalk as disaster strikes. Their ship is destroyed, leaving them alone in space. With Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

Miss Congeniality (HBO Max – Amazon)

Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock), is on a secret mission. An agent who poses as a beauty contestant to catch a terrorist threatening the event.

The Wrecker (HBO Max)

Simon Phoenix awakens after spending 35 years frozen in a cryo-prison to find a quiet, non-violent city of San Angeles ripe for the taking. With Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock.

A possible dream (Amazon)

When Michael meets Leigh Anne Tuohy, he finds a home, and the Tuohys discover something that will change their lives: an adorable new brother and son. Tape that gave the Oscar for best actress to Sandra Bullock.

Bird Box (Netflix)

Five years have passed since forces never seen before drove the population to suicide. A survivor (Bullock) and her children risk everything to seek refuge.

Ocean’s 8: The Hustlers (HBO Max)

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) recruits a group of specialists to plan and execute a robbery in New York. With Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

The Lake House (Amazon)

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves star in this romantic story of two people who find a love strong enough to span the years that separate the couple living in the lake house.

While You Were Sleeping (Disney+)

A lonely subway worker (Sandra Bullock) finds herself drawn to a handsome stranger. When she saves his life after an assault and he falls into a coma, her family believes she is her fiancée.

The proposal (Star+)

When a top editor is about to be deported to Canada, she declares that she is engaged to her assistant, whom she has tormented for years. With Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Maximum speed (Star+)

A Los Angeles police officer finds himself trapped in a city bus that will explode if its speed falls below 50 miles per hour. With Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.