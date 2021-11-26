10 films that tell us how difficult it is to love

How hard is it to love? Throughout our life, we have all collided one or more times with love. We are speaking, after all, of the most powerful feeling we are capable of experiencing and which is found in all kinds of social interaction. From what you feel for your partner to the affection for a friend or family member. You can love objects, art, animals. A theme that, given its value in everyday life, has been represented on the big screen in infinite forms. Let’s try to identify ten in which to find as many facets as possible.

La La Land (Damien Chazelle – 2016)

“Let’s drink to those who are a little crazy, to those who love to dare, to those who love to dream. “

My (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) they are two young dreamers from Los Angeles. She has been trying for years to break into the cinema as an actress, he wants to open a bar where jazz can be brought back to the top. The third feature film by Damien Chazelle, winner of six awards oscar, it gives us a perfect representation of what it feels like to live love that we will remember for a lifetime, and which we will look back on as old people with a wistful smile.

La La Land is a film for those who dream of loving.

The journey of the two protagonists, accompanied by the emblematic soundtrack of Justin Hurwitz, guides the viewer into an unstoppable desire to fall in love. But this comes with risks. Sooner or later, crucial choices will need to be made to keep the relationship alive. And it often happens that in order to fulfill your dreams, you have to give up what is most important to us. We are told plainly that even what we thought would last forever could end in bitterness.

If you are waiting for the right person, if you are loving without being reciprocated, if you are living your own fairytale, this is the film for you.

On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook (David O. Russell – 2012)

“The only way to indulge my insanity was to do something crazy yourself.”

Even when we think we have reached a certain state of madness, we can find the solution thanks to the person who happens to us at the right time. The multi-candidate film David O. Russell it tells us how difficult it can be to accept what we feel, despite its purity. We see the succession of the story through the character of Patrick (Bradley Cooper), a man who carries the aftermath of an abruptly ended marriage. From the moment he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), will begin to rediscover the flavor of life, and the beauty of sharing it with people who love us.

With a story that leads us to be optimistic, this film can be therapeutic to recover from a dark moment, because the solution may be closer than we think.

“She prefers to imagine a relationship with someone who isn’t there, rather than creating a bond with those who are there with her.”

In the French cult of Jean-Pierre Jeunet, we observe the events of the tender Amèlie (Audrey Tautou) grappling with Parisian life. However she is a different girl than normal, she likes things that many take for granted. A fluctuating childhood led her to have a rejection of social relations. She will be tested when she comes into contact with the young Nino (Mathieu Kassovitz).

We notice how it is possible to cross our barriers when something stronger manages to break them down. Even in what seems impassable to us, a rope of salvation can be seen, and finally be free to live the fairy tale we have always heard about, but which we have never had the privilege of living.

If you feel misunderstood, and alien to the environment around you, enjoy this vision.

Call me by your name – Call me by your name (Luca Guadagnino – 2017)

“We give up so much of ourselves to heal faster, we end up bankrupt at thirty. And we have less to offer every time we start over with a new person. But forcing oneself to feel nothing in order not to feel something, what a waste. “

In a summer of 1983 in the Cremasco plains, the seventeen year old Elio (Timothèe Chalamet) makes the acquaintance of the university student Oliver (Armie Hammer). The two boys will develop a relationship overflowing with passion and sensuality, in a refined courtship ritual between touches and veiled subliminal messages. We are shown how powerful the mystery of love can be, to the detriment of the period of time in which it is tasted.

Anyone who brings in the trunk of memories that fleeting but indelible relationship that only the summer atmosphere can give us. If you are immersed in that kind of melancholy, Guadagnino’s work can be a splendid relief valve.

“Have you waited so long? – Lifetime.”

In the masterpiece of Sergio Leone, the turbulent story of David “Noodles” Aaronson is told (Robert De Niro), along forty years of American history, from the 1920s to the 1960s. Noodles has always lived in crime since he was a kid, experiencing stormy experiences for his growth. The one thing he has always wanted and expected is Deborah (Elizabeth McGovern / Jennifer Connelly), the sister of his friend Moe. He falls in love with her from the very first vision he has of her, as he dances hidden only to be able to achieve the dream of becoming a dancer.

We are shown how difficult it is to grasp what has always been within our reach. The awareness of being able to achieve happiness, but with the shadow of the past and the call of the future that are ready to dampen the possibility. We feel the weight that time assumes when we live accompanied by remorse.

This is a work that stages the fear of jumping, letting go of certainties to sink into passion. If you miss it in your catalog, find this piece of cinema history.

Forrest Gump (Robert Zemeckis – 1994)

“I’m not a smart man, but I know what love means.”

Forrest (Tom Hanks) he is a man with a below average IQ, but who, due to a series of fortuitous vicissitudes, happens to witness many of the canonical events of American history since the 1950s. Through her innocent eyes, we see the most part genuine and sincere of the feeling we are dealing with. Whether he was in the countryside of Vietnam, or running in the middle of the Arizona desert, he always carries with him the thought of what has always been “his only friend”, Jenny (Robin Wright).

Driven by fate, or perhaps carried randomly like a feather on a breeze, Forrest reminds us how easy it can be to feel love. Living life for the person closest to us, with the constant desire to embrace her as soon as possible. There are numerous lessons that this film gives us, it is up to us to start running to be able to grasp and treasure them.

Recommended for those who are anxiously waiting to hold their Jenny by the hand again.

The night (Michelangelo Antonioni – 1961)

“I preferred to have you like this, as something that no one could take away from me because I was the only one who possessed it”

In the second chapter of the trilogy of incommunicability, preceded by The adventure performed by The eclipse, Michelangelo Antonioni it stages the lack of communication, in fact, of a couple. John (Marcello Mastroianni) and Lidia (Jeanne Moreau) they live a day in which the full social conformity of the 1960s is shown to us, in Milan. The exhaustion of feelings is gutted in realistic dialogues written with knowledge and foresight. The existential discomfort that we feel when we feel we have reached the dead end of the relationship, is shown to us without filters, so as to ask ourselves numerous questions about how we are living and if we have forgotten to analyze all the data we have available.

An alienating work that could be difficult to digest when compared to the other titles on this list, but inevitable when we talk about the relationship of a couple. Take an afternoon, open your eyes and widen your ears, because once you have assimilated it, you will want to go and analyze the most minute details of this great classic by the Ferrara director.

Interstellar (Christopher Nolan – 2014)

“Love is the only thing that transcends time and space.”

A sci-fi colossal in the midst of a list of romantic films might seem out of place. But in the interstellar odyssey created by Christopher Nolan, you can find a lot more than you might think.

Chosen to lead a mission that affects the future of the planet, Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) he is forced to abandon his daughter Murphy on earth (Jessica Chastain / Mackenzie Foy). It shows how powerful it can be an indissoluble bond like that between a father and a daughter, able to travel through dimensions, while being light years away from each other. An honorable mention goes to the performances of the actors, McConaughey above all, giving us heartbreaking sequences perfectly harmonized with the iconic soundtrack of Hans Zimmer.

Hope is sometimes the last resort that we can use as a weapon to continue our work. Prepare popcorn for a breathtaking journey, but also handkerchiefs, because if you have yet to retrieve this title, chances are it will hit your heart.

“Do you realize, do you, that we can never be friends?”

In a romantic comedy that instantly became a cult for its genre, Rob Reiner plays a couple of friends, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan), who develop a strong bond of friendship over the course of several years. Or maybe something more? How many times have we found ourselves in the situation where a very dear friend of ours starts to become something more? And how should this dilemma be addressed? In this hilarious but thoughtful piece, we can understand how hard it is to keep the relationship solid when greater feelings come into play.

If you have just realized that you too are in this millennial problem, perhaps you can find a solution by watching this hilarious and evergreen comedy.

“Falling in love is a socially acceptable form of madness.”

In conclusion, one of the most emblematic works dealing with this theme. In a futuristic world but not too far from ours, Spike Jonze tells us a story in which we can find the essence of what the word love means. We find out together with Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), an introverted man but gifted with a rare sensitivity, returning from a failed marriage that led him to withdraw into himself.

She will rediscover the beauty of love thanks to Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), an operating system without a body, of which we can only hear the voice. Both will embark on a journey in which they will discover new sides of themselves, which will lead them to grow as thinking beings. There are existential questions that could be debated for days. What determines whether what we are feeling is real or not? Have we already experienced all the emotions we were able to feel?

This is the perfect title for when you feel lonely, melancholy, and want to rediscover what it means to lead a life worth living.

