10 films that will sweep the Cannes Film Festival 2022

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival holds its 75th edition from May 17 to 28, in France. Great personalities such as Julianne Moore, Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Tom Hanks, among many other celebrities of the seventh art, will parade through its red carpet.

The most important film festival in the world canceled the 2020 edition and postponed the 2021 edition, but now it is ready to go ahead and receive more than 35 thousand people on its red carpet.

If you are a movie buff at heart or you just like good movies, at De10.mx we enlist you 10 films that will be released for the first time at Cannes 2022 and that you can NOT miss.

10 films that will premiere at Cannes 2022 and that you have to see

1.Elvis

This musical biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann tells the story of Elvis Presley, played by actor Austin Butler, from being discovered by Tom Parker, who will be played by the legendary Tom Hanks, to becoming that man nicknamed “the king of rock and roll”.

Photo: Warner Bros.

2. Tori and Lokita

Directed by Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, it follows the difficulties and cruel conditions of exile of two friends, a boy and a teenager, who have traveled alone from Africa to Belgium.

3. Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind

A glimpse into the complex life and thrilling, unparalleled performances of “Rock and Roll’s First and Wildest Practitioner”: Jerry Lee Lewis. Under the direction of Ethan Coen.

4. Armageddon Time

Starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong, it chronicles the transition to adulthood of a young dreamer from Queens in the 1980s, while challenging the famous American dream.

Photo: Focus Features

5. broker

This Korean drama by Hirokazu Koreeda recounts how, after being abandoned in a baby box, a baby changes the destiny of all those who cross his life.

6.Crimes of the Future

David Cronenberg returns with the same title as his 1970 film, but with a different story. This time the narrative focuses on the artist Saul, who exhibits the metamorphosis of his organs, in an era where the human species evolves, adapts to a synthetic environment and the body is subjected to new transformations and mutations.

Photo: Argonauts

7.Decision to Leave

Hae-Joon, a veteran detective, investigates the mysterious death of a man on top of a mountain. The clues will lead him to Sore, the wife of the deceased, with whom he will begin to have feelings that will get in the way of the investigation. The South Korean film was directed by Park Chan-Wook.

8. Three Thousand Years of Longing

During a trip to Istanbul, Alithea Binnie, a lonely woman, meets a genie who offers to grant her three wishes in exchange for her freedom. Although she initially refuses, she soon accepts and everything will change forever. The script and direction were by George Miller.

Photo: Kennedy Miller Mitchell

9. Show Up

A sculptor must open a new exhibition, while her personal life is in chaos. In the end, all her family problems and with her friends will be an inspiration for her art. Directed by Kelly Reichardt.

10. Stars at Noon

Based on the novel of the same name by Denis Johnson and directed by Claire Denis, this romantic thriller follows the journey of an American journalist and a British tourist, who are trapped in Nicaragua in 1984.

Photo: Arte France Cinema

Follow us on our YouTube channel