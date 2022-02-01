10 films to be seen in February 2022

Cinema releases are a bit messing around, between date changes and postponements due to the pandemic: the film about Lady D Spencer, for example, expected on January 20, was put in mothballs pending a new date. Despite this, there is no shortage of releases in February that we await with good hopes and expectations, between theaters and digital platforms. With a motto that we steal from the Beltrade cinema in Milan and which we paraphrase this way: “Go to the cinema today to go to the cinema tomorrow”.

Here are 10 movies we wouldn’t want to miss in February.

How I’ll kill your bodyguard 2 – The hitman’s wife by Patrick Hughes

Sequel to the 2017 action comedy, features a super cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo and Antonio Banderas.

Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) had vowed not to resort to violence again, but his good intentions literally fall apart when ex-killer Darius Kincaid (Jackson) and his beautiful wife Sonia (Hayek) involve him. on a mission to support an FBI agent intent on preventing a cyber attack organized by a vengeful and powerful criminal.

From February 2 on Prime Video.

Tammy Faye’s eyes by Michael Showalter

Opening film of the latest Rome Film Fest, it tells a true American story, the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of telepredicator Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Jessica Chastain. Between the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), both of humble origins, managed to create the largest religious television network in the world and a theme park. Known for her message of love, acceptance and prosperity, Tammy Faye became a legend for her lashes, her unique way of singing, and her desire to reach people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial irregularities, rivalries and scandals demolished their empire.

At the cinema since February 3 with The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Photo: Walt Disney Image from the movie “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”

hug me tight by Mathieu Amalric

Free adaptation of the comedy Je reviens de loin by Claudine Galea, was designated Film of the Critics by the National Union of Italian Film Critics – SNCCI with the following motivation: “Staging a I travel by car as if it were a long mourning processAmalric tells the power of imagination – and therefore of cinema – as the only possible scarring of traumas, and he does so through a story that knows how to be minimal and layered at the same time: a melodrama that whispers with tragic sweetness the balance of a life and of its fleetingness “.

With Vicky Krieps, Arieh Worthalter, Anne-Sophie Bowen-Chatet.

At the cinema since February 3 with Movies Inspired.

The perfect speech by Laurent Tirard

From the director of Little Nicolas and his parents And A love at the height, a French comedy that makes men talk about love. Hero Benjamin Lavernhe as Adrien, 35, stuck at a very long family dinner where his future brother-in-law asks him to prepare a speech for his wedding. All this while he is in the throes of a midlife crisis and, as if that weren’t enough, his girlfriend is leaving him. What if it was this very speech that steered the course of future events, allowing him to get back into the game?

At the cinema since February 10 with I Wonder Pictures and Unipol Biografilm Collection.

Photo: Christophe Brachet Image from the movie “The Perfect Speech”

Murder on the Nile by Kenneth Branagh

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Nile is a story of passion and jealousy, a mystery-thriller about emotional chaos and the fatal consequences unleashed by obsessive love, set in the 1930s between vast desert landscapes and majestic pyramids of Giza.

Branagh, director and actor, returns as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot. Near him Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose LeslieEmma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

At the cinema since February 10 distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

After love by Aleem Khan

Critically acclaimed directorial debut, presented in Cannes at the Cannes Film Festival’s Semaine de la Critique e triumphed at the British Independent Film Awards with six awardsstarring Mary (Joanna Scanlan), happily married to a Muslim man and converted to Islam. When she suddenly becomes a widow, she accidentally discovers that her husband was having a secret relationship with another woman in France, where he was often on business: the shocking revelation prompts her to go to meet her rival, but a series of blows on stage will change the lives of both forever …

At the cinema since February 10 with Teodora Film.

Marry Me – Marry me by Kat Coiro

Modern romantic comedy about celebrity, marriage and social media. Two music stars, who make up the sexiest power couple, are about to get married. Two real music stars interpret them, Jennifer Lopez And Maluma. Shortly before the big step, however, she discovers she is betrayed. And here comes the divorced math teacher embodied by Owen Wilson…

An unlikely love story about two different people looking for something true in a world where the value of each is dictated by the amount of ‘likes’ and the number of followers.

In the film, unreleased songs by Jennifer Lopez performed in tandem with Maluma.

Preview on February 14 and from February 17 #OnlyAlCinema.

Alice’s skies by Chloé Mazlo

First film by French Chloé Mazlo, it was part of the official selection of the Semaine de la Critique of the Cannes 2020 Festival, the one that never took place due to Covid. Hero Alba Rohrwacher, who plays the role of an Alice who arrived in Wonderland, from Switzerland to Beirut, in Lebanon, in the 1950s, a city on the other side of the Mediterranean which until the mid-1970s competed for primacy with the town of the Côte d’Azur for beauty and jet set. Here she soon finds love and builds the family of her dreams of her, but a civil war changes the face of the beloved country, and every balance begins to falter.

From February 15 at the cinema with I Wonder Pictures and on the streaming platform I Wonderfull.

Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore

Successfully presented Out of Competition at the Venice Film Festival, the documentary is a full-fledged portrait of Ennio Morricone, popular and prolific musician, two-time Academy Award winner, author of over 500 unforgettable soundtracks. Tornatore tells it through a long interview with the Maestro, testimonies of artists and directors – such as Bertolucci, Montaldo, Bellocchio, Argento, Taviani, Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffè, Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Bruce Springsteen – fictional scenes, music and archive images.

At the cinema since February 17 with Lucky Red in collaboration with Timvision.

Photo: Warner Bros. Picture of the movie “Uncharted”

Uncharted by Ruben Fleischer

From the videogame Uncharted to the big screen, with Tom Holland, just seen in the room in the Spider-Man jumpsuit. He is Nathan Drake, cunning thief who is recruited by the experienced treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinando Magellano 500 years ago. What begins as a theft becomes a breathtaking race around the world to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), of which he believes to be the legitimate heir.

From February 17 only in theaters distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia.