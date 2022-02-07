10 foods that help keep your bladder healthy

Like every part of the body, the bladder also has its important role and through 10 foods we can also keep it healthy. Let’s see what they are.

I think there is no need to explain the importance of bladder and how important it is to keep it healthy. Just when it is healthy, however, there is a risk of neglecting it more. In fact, when you have bladder problems, the discomfort can be really unbearable. This is why we can prevent and help keep this organ healthy through what we ingest.

The urinary system is made to filter waste from the blood, so certain foods and drinks can become irritants and consequently create irritation to the bladder. Acidic foods such as tomatoes and citrus fruits or spicy foods can promote irritation of the bladder and cause frequent urination. Drinks such as coffee, tea, soda and alcohol easily irritate the organ. If you are predisposed to having an irritated bladder here is how we can keep it healthy, then, with 10 particular foods.

Top 10 foods that promote bladder health

1. Blueberries: This fruit contains the highest rate of antioxidants among other fruits and vegetables, it is also an excellent source of fiber and vitamin C, which helps prevent the proliferation of bacteria.

2. Bananas: Rich in potassium, vitamin B6 and fiber, bananas are great for bladder health.

3. Carrots and pumpkins: All foods that have a high content of carotenoids are associated with the prevention of bladder cancer.

4. Soups: Staying hydrated is essential for the bladder, as it helps prevent infections from forming. Some people find it hard to drink the recommended daily amount of water, so eating water-rich foods or taking it through soups is a great alternative method.

5. CranberriesThey are rich in phenolic acids and flavonoids which can help treat and prevent bladder infections. Additionally, their components can prevent bacteria from attaching to the urinary tract wall which can cause infections, and thanks to its antioxidant properties, blueberries also help reduce inflammation.

6. Wholemeal bread: it is beneficial for the bladder as it contains proteins, fibers, B vitamins, iron, zinc and magnesium.

7. Lean proteins: Like muscles, proteins also play an important role in the bladder. Their hormones affect her health, helping her stay healthy and strong.

8. Eggs: they are rich in proteins, iron, vitamins, minerals and above all carotenoids.

9. Watermelon: In addition to being an important source of water, it contains vitamins and minerals, which help maintain a healthy bladder.

10. Garlic: is the best friend spice of the bladder, which helps fight infections in the urinary tract.