10-Foot Alligator Crawls Under Truck In Florida – Environment – Life

A man watched in disbelief as a 10-foot alligator crawled through several lanes of traffic, then disappeared under his truck, in Venice, Florida.

The alligator was apparently too large to fit under his truck. “When I was probably three-quarters of the way under my truck, I felt a little movement or shaking underneath,” Daniel Jay Kaufman told the McClatchy News.

(You may be interested: Ukrainian soldier rescued an abandoned dog after Russian attacks)

The first thing that caught Kaufman’s eye was the sight of a Snap-on tool van driving in reverse. He then noticed that the traffic on the other side of the road had stopped.

About 6 meters away was a very large alligator, which was missing a leg. Kaufman took out his cell phone and began recording, however, things quickly took a turn.

“At that moment, the traffic light was already green and there were no cars in front of me. I couldn’t move because I didn’t want to hurt him under my truck. For a second, I thought he might stay there,” added Jay.

(You may be interested: Why is the look of dogs irresistible? Science deciphered it)

This curious event occurred at 5 pm last Thursday, April 7, on Jacaranda Boulevard, while Kaufman was returning home from work. Venice is about 75 miles south of Tampa.

The American alligator (alligator mississippiensis)Alligator, also called Mississippi River alligator, is a species of crocodilian sauropsid (reptile) in the family Alligatoridae. Males weigh between 400 and 500 kg, females – 170 kg. Its length ranges between 4 and 4.5 meters, males and females reach 3 meters.

(You may be interested in: ‘They are family’: they launch a campaign against the abandonment of pets at Easter)