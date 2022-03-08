10 Forgotten Marvel Actors Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Should Bring Back

After what Spider-Man: No Way Home did the impossible and united three different generations of cinematic Spiderman, the next Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is ready to up the ante even more.

Doctor Strange’s second solo movie will unleash the multiverse, leading fans to pray for the return of former Marvel stars like Nicolas Cage and Kirsten Dunst. While these cameos would be hilarious, these forgotten Marvel actors deserve another chance.

10 Macho Man Randy Savage Needs A Posthumous Tribute

One of the best things abouttrilogy of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Manthey were his eccentric extras. Whether they were random passersby or people saved by the webcrawler, all New Yorkers were memorable. The most outstanding extra was, without a doubt, the fighter Bonesaw McGraw, played by the unfortunately deceased Macho Man Randy Savage.

Aside from the fact that Bonesaw played a major role in the origin of Spider-Man, the Macho Man gave one of the best performances in the movie that continues to endear fans to this day. It would be questionable to put a CGI double of the old-school fighter in the movie, but a quick homage to Macho Man and his Marvel persona would be appreciated.

9 Rebecca Hall Should Have Her Villain Crosshairs

As writer-director Shane Black revealed, iron Man 3 originally revealed Maya Hansen as the nefarious mastermind behind “The Mandarin.” The producers vetoed it, claiming that male villain toys sold more. As a result, Hansen was demoted to being Aldrich Killian’s lackey, who was abruptly killed midway through the film.

That Hall was the real villain of iron Man 3 was one of the polarizing sequel’s many missteps, and has sadly been forgotten by even the most dedicated viewers of the MCU. Yes the multiverse of madness presents alternate realities, a world in which Hansen is the author of the Extremis conspiracies and the Mandarin would give Hall the prominence that has been stolen from her.

8 Terrence Howard And Edward Norton Deserve A Closure Of The MCU

When the MCU was starting, Howard was Colonel James Rhodes (aka War Machine) and Norton was Bruce Banner (aka Hulk). However, due to irreconcilable contractual and creative differences, both left on negative terms. Their roles were taken over by Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo, respectively, and no one looked back.

Howard and Norton had their own ideas and interpretations of where their characters would go, which unfortunately never came to fruition after their sudden and unceremonious departures. Now that multiversal variants exist, Rhodes and Banner’s alternate selves could quickly put their doubts to rest.

7 Rebecca Romijin Is Irreplaceable As A Mystique

With the likes of Halle Berry as Storm or Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto and many more, it can be said that the original cast of X Men it’s iconic. That said, Romijin unfortunately never achieved the stardom that his fellow mutants did. And this despite the fact that he played Magneto’s most trusted subordinate: the deadly shape-shifter Mystique.

It didn’t help that Romijin was overshadowed by Jennifer Lawrence, who played a younger Mystique in the prequel to . The last time Romijin appeared in a Marvel movie was his quick uncredited cameo in first-classbut Multiverse Of Madness I could rectify this by giving you more than a quick glance.

6 Stephen Dorff Was A Hilarious Villain

Despite reviving interest in both Marvel Comics adaptations and superhero movies in the ’90s, Blade it is usually remembered only for its protagonist, Wesley Snipes, and the initial bloody rampage. Although Snipes was perfect as the Daywalker, the movie was as good as it was thanks to everyone involved, including Dorff as the villainous Deacon Frost.

Dorff’s character, Frost, was a playful foil to Blade, a playful, sadistic vampire with deadly ambitions. Blade will return to the big screen soon with Mahershala Ali taking over the character from Snipes. There’s no better time than now to acknowledge the movie that started it all by surprising fans with an unexpected cameo from Dorff.

5 Jennifer Garner was an appropriately folksy and fun Elektra

Time has been kind to Daredevil (2003), although the same cannot be said of Garner and its spin-off , Elektra. Garner is often unfairly viewed as the weakest link in an otherwise strong cast, and this criticism only increased in her solo film. It is precisely for these reasons that Garner deserves another shot at Multiverse of Madness.

In hindsight, Garner wasn’t as bad as her role’s reputation implied. Garner was one of the best action stars of the 2000s, and she brought that energy and physicality to Elektra Natchios, even if her solo movie was a contractual obligation. Her return would be a surprising but welcome display of nostalgia for fans of Daredevil and the underrated Elektra.

4 Dolph Lungdren Is The Most Underrated Punisher

When it comes to The Punisher, fans consider Jon Bernthal and Thomas Jane to be the best actors to portray Frank Castle, while Punisher: War Zone’s Ray Stevenson It’s the funny guilty pleasure. Unfortunately, most fans (especially those who grew up after the ’80s) forget that old-school action star Lungdren was the first actor to play The Punisher.

Currently, the MCU hasn’t gotten The Punisher back. The Multiverse of Madness It would not only be a good place to do it, but a great way to pay homage to one of Marvel’s earliest on-screen heroes. Although his film languished in oblivion in 1989, time has been kind to the Punisher of Lungdren, and the MCU should acknowledge his roots.

3 Rila Fukushima was a more dramatic and emotional Yukio

How it premiered among the as bad as good X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the tragic Logan, the underrated Wolverine goes unnoticed. In effect, all the characters not played by Hugh Jackman were forgotten. This is a shame, especially for Fukushima, whose Yukio worked very well in tandem with Jackman’s Logan.

The Yukio of Fukushima was part of Logan’s history and tragedy, but was usurped by Shiori Kutsuna’s more comical version of the character in Dead Pool 2. Or Fukushima could serve a similar purpose in Multiverse of Madness and warn Doctor Strange of an ominous fate, or else it could formally introduce Logan’s solo movies into the MCU canon.

2 Michael Chiklis was perfect as The Thing

The duology of The Fantastic Four from director Tim Story was full of miscalculations, but one thing it got right was its casting. Special mention deserves Chiklis, who was perfect as Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) both in his human facet and in the post-cosmic ray one. Despite all the film’s flaws, his portrayal of The Thing set a high bar that has yet to be surpassed.

Before the MCU formally introduces its take on Marvel Comics’ first family of superheroes, it should acknowledge the cinematic legacy it’s succeeding to. A good way to do that would be to bring Chiklis back as The Thing, if only for the last time, as fans adored him in the role and Chiklis himself is proud of his (overwhelming) time as the muscle of the team.

1 Lea Thompson’s love for Howard the Duck should be rewarded

Despite its financial failure and prematurely being declared one of the worst films of all time in 1986, Howard The Duck it endured and reemerged as a cult classic. The cast came to appreciate the film’s silliness after initially regretting it, but Thompson (who played Howard’s love interest, Beverly) loved it from the start.

In addition to being proud of the film, Thompson has tried to reboot to Howard, but Marvel rejected their proposals as they had their own plans. However, she was incorporated into the Howard comics. Yes Multiverse of Madness It’s as wild as it promises, it should cement Howard’s place the duck on in the MCU and bring Thompson in as well.