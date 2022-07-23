10 Fortnite Hall Of Fame Skins That Are Iconic

There’s no denying that Fortnite has an excess of unique and creative skins, which clearly equates to a big chunk of Epic Games’ profits. While there are plenty of drool-worthy cosmetic items in the game, outfits are still the most coveted. The latest Chapter 3 Season 3 is a testament to the developers’ ability to skillfully incorporate pop culture icons into Fortnite skins.

Starting this season, Fortnite has an almost equal share of original and collaborative outfits. While the originals are loved and cherished by the community, the collaborative skins appeal to a wide range of players and help bring more users into the game.

Collaborative skins cover a wide range of relevant characters. Interestingly, Epic Games has created a standalone category for iconic skins that outshine the rest. The Icon Series is probably the highest honor that can be bestowed on a character in the game. The article below will take a look at 10 of the best skins in Fortnite.

Chloe Kim, Ali-A and other iconic Fortnite skins

1) Ninjas

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, certainly needs no introduction. Everyone within the Fortnite community and gamers in general knows this legendary streamer. Although he plays other games, Fortnite was the main reason for his rise to success. As expected, he has greatly contributed to the growth of the community.

To commemorate this, Epic Games inducted him into the Icon Series by releasing a skin based on his signature style. The skin was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1 and is still doing tricks in the Item Shop. Available for 1500 V-bucks, this cool blue outfit features three different mounting styles and is responsive.

2) Loser fruit

Known affectionately to her fans as LuFu, Kathleen Veronica Belsten is an Australian Fortnite player and one of the most popular streamers in the world, with over 2.8 million subscribers on Twitch. Apart from games, she is a fitness enthusiast.

She was inducted into the Icon Series in Chapter 2 Season 3. Introduced as part of the Loserfruit set, the outfit is inspired by the attire she wore during the AO Summer Smash Cup 2020. This first female Icon Series skin can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks.

3) Ali-A

What an amazing day – Thank you all for all the love! 🙏💙There was so much planning today and it went almost perfectly. I still can’t believe I have my own Fortnite skin! 🤯 https://t.co/3swhSxBQOg

Alastair Aiken, popularly known as Ali-A, is a British YouTuber with a huge following, thanks to his Fortnite content. He is also the most recent internet personality to be added to the Icon Series.

Available for 1800 V-bucks, the Ali-A outfit is the most elaborate Icon Series cosmetic to date. It has seven different editing styles and two different emissive styles which can be chosen with four different emissive colors. This futuristic outfit was released in Chapter 3 Season 2.

4) Travis Scott (AstroJack)

Epic Games never misses an opportunity to bank on a popular pop culture figure, and the Astro Jack collaboration is the culmination of that same philosophy. The world famous singer-songwriter burst into the game as part of an amazing concert and was entered into the game as part of the Icon Series.

Travis Scott is one of the most popular skins in the game. Complete with his signature hairstyle and Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 1 low top sneakers, the outfit is very well made. Introduced at a price of 1500 V-bucks, the skin has yet to return to the Item Shop. The skin also has an alternate style called Astro Jack, the official mascot for Scott’s Chartbuster album. Astromonde.

5) Marshmallow

The very first inductee to the Icon Series, Marshemello is one of the most popular Fortnite skins. A precursor to many firsts for gaming, the skin achieved a feat that can’t be compared to any other cosmetic item.

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7, this particular skin marked the start of various collaborations for Fortnite. Marshmello skin is based on the DJ’s iconic masked look design. Available only in a different edition style, this outfit can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks. Interestingly, he also has a Marishinobi iteration as well as a female skin called Marsha.

6) Ariana Grande

This famous pop sensation is no stranger to Fortnite. Besides being a gamer herself, Ariana Grande is more into gaming than any other Icon Series musician. The record breaking superstar headlined the Rift Tour and his performance was truly out of this world.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the outfit looked a lot like Ariana herself. Complete with her signature (reactive) ponytail, the skin has a different edit style. Available for 2000 V-bucks, it also has a Spacefarer Ariana Grande version, which has a different edition style and a selection of two different light shades.

7) Lebron James

“King James” was the first NBA athlete to be added to the game. Although he did not arrive as part of the NBA set, he was still in his basketball avatar with his last number. jersey 6. In fact, the LeBron James outfit came with the Space Containment 2 collaboration.

Available in two flavors, the James skin can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1500 V-bucks and 2000 V-bucks, respectively. The first is the Tune Squad outfit that comes with the Space Jam uniform, and the second captures James’ iconic dressing consisting of shorts, a sweatshirt, and a jacket.

Neymar Jr.

Straight out of Brazil, this Paris-Saint Germain player is the first and only Fortnite footballer. Neymar Jr. is a global sensation and is considered one of the best football players in the world. Although it does not enjoy huge popularity in the North American region, it is one of the most popular sports outfits in Fortnite.

Inspired by the colors of the national flag of Brazil, the skin wears a soccer jersey and has a different fitting style. Unlike the other skins on the list, this one was given as a reward for completing a limited-time event called Neymar Jr. Challenge.

9) Chloe Kim

The Olympic champion, half-pipe queen and now Fortnite Icon has arrived on the island Get the Chloe Kim set in the store now! The Olympic champion, half-pipe queen and now Fortnite icon has arrived on the island 🏂Grab the Chloe Kim set from the shop now! https://t.co/lit3DYNCAX

The double gold medalist made her way into the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The only Olympian in the Icon Series, the Chloe Kim outfit could be unlocked for free by participating in the Chloe Kim Cup.

Also available in the Item Shop for 1500 V-bucks, the outfit comes in three different edition styles. Designed as a snowsuit, the eclecticly colored outfit captures Chloe’s wild spirit as a snowboarder.

10) Naomi Osaka

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka was the first female athlete to be inducted into the Icon Series. Available to unlock for free, the outfit was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the Naomi Osaka Cup.

It is also available for purchase for 2000 V-bucks. Offered in a different fitting style, the outfit is quite pompous and really captures Osaka’s multi-faceted career and vivacious personality.