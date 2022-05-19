10 Frequently Asked Questions About Real Housewives, Answers

Cheer real housewives The franchise has been entertaining fans since 2006. Fans have been waiting for new cities to arrive for a while and can’t wait to watch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai. While there’s a lot of drama in every episode, there’s also a lot going on behind the scenes, with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong splitting from her husband Ryne.

From whether cast members are getting paid for their episodes to why a town was canceled years ago, fans have questions they’d like answered.

ten What Was The Real Housewives Net Worth In 2021?

Since the cast members on the real housewives franchise all live in mansions, go on vacations that cost thousands of dollars, and frequently shop and spend money, it makes sense that fans would be curious about the net worth.

According to Checklistseveral stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have the most money. Kathy Hilton’s net worth in 2021 would be $350 million, Kyle Richards would be $100 million, and Dorit Kemsley would be $50 million. This information is rumored and unverified.

9 Who pays for the trips of the Real Housewives?

the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip had some great fights, which fans were anticipating, and it was exciting to see housewives from different cities go on vacation together, because going on a trip is such an important part of every season. Viewers want to know who is paying for these trips.

Andy Cohen said OKAY! Magazine that Bravo takes care of the bills for these vacations: “Yes. Frankly, yes, but you know, it depends on the holiday actually. Andy noted that producers come up with vacations and sometimes actors decide where they want to go. Andy continued: “Women take vacation planning very seriously and so it’s on a case-by-case basis, but we paid for them, yes.”

8 Are the Real Housewives friends?

Fans have seen friendships grow and hang by a thread in every city, especially on The Real Housewives of New Yorkwhere the actors have known each other for a long time.

According to Hustle, there are several cast members who consider themselves truly good friends. This includes Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of AtlantaEileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna from RHOBHand Dina Manzo and Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

7 Why was The Real Housewives of Miami canceled?

After three seasons, Bravo canceled The Real Housewives of Miami. Fans had a chance to catch up with this Florida town again as Season 4 is available to stream on Peacock, but fans still want to know why the show ended in the first place.

Andy Cohen said on an Instagram Story that the ratings had gone down. Andy explained: “The reason we dropped him was because I remember the ratings went down towards the end of the season. Which never happens”, according to The list.

6 Are The Real Housewives of New York coming back?

There are some memorable RHONY episode fans can rewatch, and with the news that there was no Season 13 reunion, fans are curious what’s next for this town in the reality franchise.

According to Weekly entertainment, the show will actually be split into two from now on. Season 14 will have a different cast and then there will be a series with original actors which is tentatively called RHONY: throwback or RHONY: Legacy.

5 Do Real Housewives Get Paid?

Fans also want to know if the stars of the real housewives getting paid, which is a great question since many of them have risen to fame over the years, and several cast members have been filming their town for a long time now.

According to Just Jared Jr.Erika Girardi’s salary is $600,000, which fans found out when Tom Giardi’s legal troubles became public knowledge.

4 Are The Real Housewives scripted?

With some memorable real housewives arguments and moments like when Teresa knocked over a table have fans wondering if the show is scripted, a question that often comes to mind.

A Bravo producer explained to Brian Moylon, who wrote a book about the franchise titled The Housewives: The Real Story Behind The Real Housewives“I’ve never worked on a Bravo show where something is scripted like that, where we tell people what to say and what to do,” according to Heavy.com.

3 Are The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills canceled?

Season 11 of RHOBH was simply juicy and dramatic, with Erika being asked about her divorce and legal troubles almost every moment. After that season ended, there was a four-part reunion where Andy Cohen asked Erika a lot of questions that fans had been thinking about throughout the season.

Fans who want to know if the show is coming back will be happy to know that season 12 started airing in May 2022. The first episode saw cast members supporting Dorit after she was woken up in the middle of the night. and stolen, a terrifying experience since her children were in the house with her.

2 What Real Housewives show was Yolanda Hadid on?

Reality TV fans also want to know what show Yolanda Hadid was on, as she became very famous thanks to her daughters who are models: Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Yolanda is a former RHOBH cast member and appeared in seasons 3-6. Yolanda was married to David Foster during filming and showed their life in their beautiful home, as well as her close relationship with her children and her battle with Lyme disease.

1 Are actors’ husbands paid?

The cast’s husbands have become a big part of the show, especially on RHONJ. In Season 11, Frank Catania, Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Joe Gorga, and Evan Goldschneider spent a lot of screen time, going out to dinner and drinks and generally having fun while getting involved in their own drama.

According to VultureBrian Moylan shared in his book that the husbands of RHONJ earn money to appear on the show: “They are the only actors whose husbands are also paid to appear on the show, which is why they always film together when the ladies are away.”