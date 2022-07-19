10 fun facts you probably didn’t know about Margot Robbie

Many know margot robbie for having played Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street or for her performance as Harley Quinn in suicide squad. Whatever role you know her for, there’s no denying that Margot has come a long way in the film industry. To celebrate her 32nd birthday today, we’re sharing 10 facts you probably didn’t know about her!

1. after graduate from Somerset College in 2007, earned his first role as Donna Freedman in neighborsa australian soap opera.

Photo: hdqwalls.com

2.Margot learned to do acrobatics on the trapeze at the young age of eight years. When she accepted the role of harley quinn in suicide squadtake the opportunity to get certified Y perform the scenes in which the trapeze It was him main element.

Photo: Pinterest

3. To the australian actress he likes to perform outdoor activities. One of his favorite hobbies and sports is surf.

Photo: Pinterest

4. Margot is fond of hockey. Their favorite team are the New York Rangers.

Photo: Pinterest

5. The favorite decade of Margot are the sixtyso he enjoyed his role on the Serie Pan Am. The actress has spoken numerous times about her fascination by fashionthe politicsthe ideals and the different social movements of that epoch.

Photo: IMDB

6. Your debut on the movie scene of Hollywood it was in About Timea film in which he participated with Rachel McAdams Y Domhnall Gleeson.

Photo: Pinterest

7. While recording suicide squadMargot tattooed the word “SKWAD” to all cast members.

8. David Yesterday, director of suicide squadoffered him the role of Harley Quinnso the actress didn’t have to audition.

9. Robbie had to learn to hold your breath for five minutes for some of the scenes of Suicide Squad.

Photo: Pinterest

10. has been award winning for their great renditions with a Empire Awarda MTV Movie Awarda Critics’ Choice Award and a AACT.

