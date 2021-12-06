10 games for less than 10 euros on the PS Store

The Sony team is preparing to greet 2021 with a special selection of End of Year offers on PlayStation Store, with discounts of up to 75% on the list price of multiple titles.

The opportunities to save are not few, with PS4 and PS5 games for less than 5 euros, but not only. Even if you increase your budget slightly, there is no shortage of interesting options. For example, with less than 10 euros you can buy the likes of God of War or Resident Evil VII. Below, here is a selection of ten titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 currently in promotion:

: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount; The Division 2 : offered at 8.99 euros, with a 70% discount;

: offered at 7.49 euros, with a 75% discount; Resident Evil VII Biohazard : offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;

: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount (additional 10% discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers, at a price of 7.99 euros); Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy : proposed at 7.99 euros, with an 80% discount;

: offered at € 7.49, with a 75% discount; Dragon Ball FighterZ : proposed at € 9.79, with an 86% discount;

: offered at € 5.99, with a 60% discount; Mad Max: offered at 6.99 euros, with a 65% discount;

We remember that the end of year discounts on PlayStation Store will remain active for a limited period of time, with an expiry date set for the next one December 23, 2021.