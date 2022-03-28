10 games that suffered for an idea

Making games is nothing short of a miracle. There are so many parties involved, so many decisions to make that it’s rare for everything to work out. Sometimes, just one decision can make the game suffer, and offer an experience that does not finish convincing the fans. It can be something small or it can be the main idea on which the game is built. Here are ten examples.

sonic unleashed and the Wolf

We understand the need to want to offer something different with each installment and, empathizing with the developers, it is not always easy to think of something relevant enough to make it the claim of a new game. Turn Sonic into a wolf-hedgehog and go from a saga dominated by speed to a hack & slash a little slow was not the best decision. Particularly when the traditional phases were (and still are) some of the best in the series since the move to three dimensions.

Sonic the wolf.

Mario 64DS and touch control

When a new console is released, it makes sense to try to take advantage of its unique features with its games. Mario 64DS did the same adapting the analog control of the N64 controller to the touch screen of the laptop. The result… well, improvable. A game that requires precision that not everyone was capable of obtaining on a touch screen and that, despite having many new features and improvements, made the original experience worse for many.

Nintendo offered us the possibility of playing with a virtual stick using a piece of plastic tied to our thumb.

Too Human and death animation

It is common to die in an action game, especially if we play at the highest difficulty levels. Would you like to see the same animation, half a minute long, each and every time you die in a game? That must have thought the developers of Too Human, which put an animation that you can not skip every time our health reaches zero. One of those things that is hard to understand.

Star Wars: Battlefront II and the loot boxes

when they released Star Wars: Battlefront II Electronic Arts thought it would be a great idea to put in button boxes that would affect gameplay and reward the paying user. It has been working for years FIFAWhy wouldn’t I do it? battle front? Let’s say the community of starwars has less tolerance for this type of practice, and after a long push and pull with the community, Electronic Arts decided to make these button boxes something purely aesthetic.

Star Wars fans didn’t jump through the same hoop as FIFA fans.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 and the infiltration

We chose what is perhaps the most striking case of an incomprehensible trend: putting infiltration sequences into everything. It doesn’t matter how bad it is; It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t stick or glue: there are developers who think that every game needs its infiltration phase. After revitalizing the saga with a great adventure hack & slash, Lords of Shadow 2 decided that the players, who finally controlled one of the most important and powerful characters in the series, would enjoy doing infiltration sections with a rat. And it was not the case. A pity, since this detail ended up overshadowing many of the virtues of the game.

The infiltration sequences weren’t too popular.

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts and the vehicles

Something similar to the mentioned sonic unleashed. Although Rare surely thought that it was necessary to reinvent the formula a bit, but the novelty was not well received by the followers of the saga, who expected a more traditional adventure that would explore the more platform facet of the two protagonists. Without being a bad game, far from it, Banjo and Kazooie’s latest adventure was diminished for many, so it should be the main incentive to enjoy it..

Basing the tests on vehicles was perhaps an interesting change for the saga, but it did not convince.

Marvel’s Avengers and game as a service

The juicy concept of games as a service is a double-edged sword, especially when it comes to blockbusters. Square Enix had an interesting proposal on paper, combining the license of The Avengers with a talented team like Crystal Dynamics. Of course it is a team focused on adventures for a player diametrically opposed to the concept Destiny in which it seems to be inspired. In the end, this game as a service not only hurt itself, but also others. Guardians of the Galaxya title completely opposite to Marvel’s Avengers and suffered collateral damage.

Square Enix was not very successful when planning this project.

Devil III and the auction house

When we initially designed and implemented the auction houses, the goal was to provide a secure and convenient system for trading. But as we have mentioned on different occasions, it became more and more clear that, despite the benefits of the Auction House system and the fact that many players around the world use it, in the end it ends up weakening the core of Diablo’s gameplay: killing enemies and getting cool itemsBethesda commented back in 2013, and there is no better way to explain the consequences of this decision, positive on paper, but which did not work as the team expected.

The idea of ​​being able to buy and sell with real money didn’t work out the way Blizzard hoped.

Paper Mario: Sticker Star and the stickers

the saga Paper Mario and combat have always had their ups and downs, and he hasn’t always managed to find the balance. The introduction of stickers to change things did not help, and in the case of star stickers It even affected other aspects of the game. The need to find a specific sticker to defeat an enemy or to solve a puzzle meant that if we used that sticker for something else because we simply had no other option, we would have to go find it again.. This, coupled with a somewhat confusing scenario design for this type of game, ended up with an inordinate amount of expendable rides and players avoiding battles whenever possible.

More than a bad idea, the problem with the stickers seemed to have been a lack of planning.

Knuckles Chaotix and the ring

We want to end with a classic; an example of how innovation can sometimes backfire if it gets in the way of the pillars of a saga. Knuckles Chaotix wanted to put a little twist on the formula of Sonic, which after nine games in just over three years (if we count the Mega Drive, Master System, Game Gear and Mega CD) needed a little fresh air. Unfortunately, the idea of ​​depending on another character to generate inertia and throw ourselves around the stage did not convince many playerswho felt that it was going against the speed of the hedgehog, no matter how spin off whatever it was

Sometimes innovation can go against the pillars of a game.

What other games would you add to this list?