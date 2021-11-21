10 games to buy with Black Friday discounts

THE PlayStation Store mid-November sales are enriched with offers on independent games and obviously with the discounts of Black Friday of PlayStation, with thousands of PS4 and PS5 games for sale at a discounted price. Finding your way in the jungle of end-of-year promotions is not easy and for this reason we have decided to come to your aid with the our shopping tips, offering you great PlayStation classics and indie titles of discrete depth not to be missed at this price.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

A remake acclaimed by audiences and critics, Capcom hit the mark with the revival of Resident Evil 2 and there are no valid reasons not to have this game in your playroom … provided of course you are not a fan of the survival horror genre (here the review of Resident Evil 2).

In addition to the game, the Deluxe Edition includes costumes for Leon Sheriff of Arklay and Noir, three skins for Claire (Noir, Militare and Elza Walker), the Samurai Edge weapon and the original version of the soundtrack. And don’t forget that on the PlayStation Store you will also find the classic costumes 1998 in 32-bit version for free download.

Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 shares the fate of many critically acclaimed but sadly not always blessed with commercial success Arkane games. The Dishonored sequel failed to make its mark As for sales, we do not know how much this has affected the development of the series (actually stopped after the 2017 launch of the standalone spin-off Dishonored The Death of the Outside) and the studio (now owned by Microsoft, after the acquisition of Bethesda) seems oriented towards other projects (Deathloop and Redfall to name two).

Although the future of the IP is not clear we recommend that you buy Dishonored 2 with your eyes closed, you will not regret it. Here you will find our review of Dishonored 2.

Cuphead – 13.99 euros

A sliding run n gun with an art style inspired by 1930s cartoons and a Contra and Metal Slug style “hard and bad” gameplay, Cuphead is a game that requires quick reflexes and a lot of patience (by the way, you can read our Cuphead review here).

A small pearl that not surprisingly has enjoyed considerable success, so much so that it has also conquered giants like Netflix (an animated series is coming in 2022) and has given life to a vast series of merchandising such as plush toys, action figures and many other gadgets . Anyone should play Cuphead, just don’t expect an experience for everyone, the difficulty is really high but how can you resist the call of a challenge of this kind?

Marvel’s Avengers

True, Marvel’s Avengers is not one of Square Enix’s most successful games but despite this the developers are continuing to support the project with new post-launch content and right at the end of November (on the 30th, to be precise) Spider-Man will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

So what better opportunity to buy the game, now on sale at a reduced price? In the meantime, we recommend joining the Avengers and reading our Marvel’s Avengers review.

Horizon Chase Turbo – 4.99 euros

Horizon Chase Turbo is, without beating about the bush, a real tribute to SEGA’s OutRun, almost a shameless clone for some. The truth lies in the middle but we would like to recommend this title if you too have slipped coins on coins in the OutRun cabinet at the bar downstairs in the 80s.

Horizon Chase Turbo features a high-impact retro aesthetic and arcade gameplay with courses and challenges to complete to continue the adventure and unlock rewards and achievements. Drift racing in our Horizon Chase Turbo review.

Goat Simulator The Goaty – 5.99 euros

Goat Simulator has become in the past few years a real phenomenon of costume and although the brand no longer has a great appeal, the game still proves incredibly fun today and that is why we recommend the definitive bundle that includes the original game and five variations:

Goat MMO Simulator, zombie-themed Goat Simulator GoatZ, Goat Simulator Payday and Goat Simulator Waste of Space (find our Goat Simulator review here). Certainly we are not talking about absolute masterpieces but at this price Goat Simulator will guarantee you hours of pure fun alone or with friends.

Thimbleweed Park – 5.99 euros

If you loved Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island as a kid, you will also love Thimbleweed Park, old school graphic adventure created by Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick, already authors of the two titles mentioned at the beginning. Not bad right as a resume?

We are faced with a graphic adventure in Pixel Art with a varied cast, satisfying puzzles, laughter as if it were raining and obviously a story full of intrigue and background that perhaps it would have been better not to discover … What’s Happening At Thimbleweed Park? It’s up to you to find out (in the meantime, try to find out in our Thimbleweed Park review). The presence of subtitles in Italian should be noted, while the dubbing is only available in English.

Yakuza Like A Dragon

Like A Dragon represents a sort of reboot for the SEGA series, with a new protagonist (Ichiban Kasuga) and the introduction of RPG-style mechanics, a real breakthrough from the first six episodes and spin-offs like Yakuza Ishin (here you will find our review of Yakuza Like A Dragon).

The public has shown their appreciation and we cannot help but advise you to give this title a chance waiting to understand what the future of the IP will be after the departure of the producer and game director Toshihiro Nagoshi, even if Studio Yakuza has already confirmed that it wants to continue the franchise. And who knows if work on Yakuza Like A Dragon 2 has not already started …

Shovel Knight Trasure Trove – 13.74 euros

Treasure Trove is the ultimate collection for knight lovers with Shovel Knight protagonist shovel, one of the most iconic indie games of recent years. A package that includes as many as five games at a very small price:

Shovel Knight Shovel of Hope, Shovel Knight Plague of Shadows, Shovel Knight Specter of Torment, Shovel Knight King of Cards and finally Shovel Knight Shodown. All for less than 14 euros. By the way, check out our Shovel Knight review.

DOOM Eternal

DOOM certainly needs no introduction and the same goes for Eternal, one of the best-selling and acclaimed video games of 2020. A fast-paced, violent and nasty shooter as only the id Software series can be, a brutal game direct sequel to the 2016 reboot … a true masterpiece, a must have.

The only flaw, the version on offer is the standard version without DLC and expansions, but also in the “smooth” edition DOOM Eternal will be able to guarantee you months of pure fun, guaranteed. To find out more, we invite you to read our hellish review of DOOM Eternal.