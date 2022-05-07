10 games with a living open world in which to spend hundreds of hours

Video games have evolved over the decades. we first saw a transition from pure entertainment to narrative experience… and now this has transcended into the gameplay aspect.

From PS3 and Xbox 360 generation (and especially since PS4 and One) open world games have prevailed over linear experiences. What’s more, some sagas like Metal Gear Solid adopted this formula.

VIDEO Cyberpunk 2077 — Next-Gen Gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Logically, in the current generation of consoles we continue to see many open world titles. Does not matter the setting (fantasy, space, post-apocalyptic…)because grace comes from playable factors.

A recent example of course is Elden Ring. FromSoftware has taken the Dark Souls formula into a massive mapping, giving players an immersive, player-matched experience.

The open world games everyone is looking forward to playing in 2022 and beyond

Looking back, we also remember many classics of the genre. Big IPs like GTA, Red Dead Redemption or The Legend of Zelda are in this report, along with some other little surprise.

Without further delay, let’s get to know those 10 games with a living open world in which to spend hundreds of hourswhether on your PC, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

NO MAN’S SKY

In its early days it suffered a resounding stumble due to the lack of online features… but the redemption of No Man’s Sky has been legendary. Hello Games It has managed to take flight and is currently one of the great open world games in space. You can play it on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

No Man’s Sky allows us explore loads of planets as well as fauna and flora who live in these places. It has a multiplayer mode (8 on consoles and 32 on PC), expeditions, different game modes and a vast bestiary of aliens. Do not hesitate to try it.

OUTER WILDS

Although less action-oriented than the previous case, Outer Wilds is one of the best space sandbox on the market. This indie developed by MobiusDigital It puts you in the shoes of an explorer who must travel a series of planets from end to end, after the explosion of the Sun.

Outer Wilds take maximum care of the details of each of the five planets, providing puzzles, alien species, and collectibles to find. Not to mention, of course, its immersive sci-fi plot. If you prefer to play solo, Outer Wilds is a great open world choice.

SEA OF THIEVES

The true king of multiplayer on Xbox. rare It made the jump to the pirate genre somewhat quietly, but over the years it has improved the Sea of ​​Thieves experience. Today, Microsoft’s open world game is a vice that hooks millions of players.

Yes indeed, the charm of Sea of ​​Thieves lies in the multiplayer. Create your pirate, join a squad and sail the seas in search of new adventures. Every island is riddled with chests, hidden treasures, enemies, bosses and challenging experiences. Have you always wanted to be a pirate? Well here you have it.

THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM

Bethesda is one of the best studios when it comes to creating open world and RPG games in first person. Outside of the Fallout saga, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of his masterpieces… still standing over ten years after its release. And he well deserves it.

Skyrim is available in different versions (Anniversary Edition is the most recent), and one of its best virtues is the support for mods. Create your character and live an epic fantasy adventure, while you discover Tamrieltalk to its inhabitants, complete quests and kill dragons.

ELDEN RING

Difficult game lover? Do you love Souls? FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki have given a twist to the Dark Souls saga, offering a huge open world game set in the Midlands. Elden Ring is one of the masterpieces of this year 2022.

Be careful, because it is not an experience suitable for everyone. In Elden Ring it is important to be skilled, but also to be well equipped. The Midlands will punish you with their enemies and powerful final bosses… and you will be hooked from the first minute to explore its world. The definitive Souls, without a doubt.

CYBERPUNK 2077

Night City is waiting for you, so grab your bike and drive full throttle under those neon lights. This is Cyberpunk 2077, the great science fiction RPG developed by CD Project (The Witcher)and that has improved a lot since its launch in 2020. Moreover, it seems like a different game.

CD Projekt has fixed many of the bugs in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only does it run much better on PS4 and Xbox One, but it has been released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (with free trial available). He goes on a heart-pounding cyberpunk adventure as V, and discovers his fascinating, futuristic universe.

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

One of the masterpieces of rock star. We thought that with GTA 5 they had reached the ceiling, but Arthur Morgan’s magnificent adventure cleared up any doubts. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an excellent open world game that exudes love for literature and western cinema.

Be clear about one thing: in Red Dead Redemption 2 you will attend a long adventure, which is not only based on the main plot (a marvel), but on everything that surrounds the Wild West: fishing, hunting, riding, trading, beating… In addition, it has the Red Dead Online variant.

THE WITCH 3: WILD HUNT

Another absolute genius CD Project. If you like dark fantasy or Netflix series, The Witcher 3 is one of the best titles you can play today. accompanies Geralt of Rivia (known as The Witcher) in his search for Yennefer and protects Ciri of the fearsome Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is an RPG of a lifetime. Its plot is excellent, but you may prefer to complete secondary missions, explore every corner, farm like crazy or experience the hunt in your own way. Be careful because it’s easy to get lost when you’re on the back of Sardinilla.

GTA V

One of the most important video games in history. Not in vain, eight years have passed since its launch and it continues to be one of the most played (and sold) in the middle of 2022. GTA V is a gigantic sandbox that also has the attraction of GTA Online. Try it and you won’t be able to get out of it.

In Grand Theft Auto V you will tour Los Santos and its surroundings with up to three characters: Michael, Franklin and Trevor. Each one has its characteristics, abilities, characters and missions. We’ll give you some advice: be hooligans and don’t neglect the main story. The rest will come by itself.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

the saga The Legend of Zelda It was always a benchmark if we talk about the open world and RPG genre. However, Nintendo threw the house out the window with Breath of the Wild, an absolute masterpiece that redefined the genre on Nintendo Switch. In fact, it was GOTY 2017 For its quality.

Breath of the Wild is still being talked about. Of its beautiful and extensive Hyrule, its hidden secrets, its plot, its references and winks, and the experience in general. It is one of those video games that you must try yes or yes. And hurry, because its sequel will arrive in spring 2023.

Open world games on Game Pass: these are the best you can play

We are talking not only about great open world games, but of excellent titles. All of them have an enormous quality, and will delight any player who immerses themselves in their adventures.

Which of these games did you like the most? Do you think there is something missing from the list? You know what’s up: take your equipment, explore every corner and become the great traveler that every land, kingdom or planet needs.