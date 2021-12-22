10 gifts for less than € 20

The time is almost up: it is the last useful call to make the Christmas Gifts relying on Amazon. Check out this selection of 10 great deals at less than 20 €: be quick to complete the order of the one you are interested in though.

Christmas on Amazon: 10 super gifts for less than € 20

A quick roundup of products of various kinds, not just technology. There is something for everyone: choose the one that interests you, but remember to complete orders quickly to get the product on time.

Kit King C by Gillette for € 16.99: a razor handle and 15 boat files, all in stainless steel. It is one of the most requested products of the moment.

Trevi safe 10 to € 18.60: A great mobile phone for seniors with big keys, SOS button and charging base.

Bluetooth audio speaker by SBS for € 14.90: beautiful and useful, it is a whim that costs very little and makes a lot.

TWS Bluetooth 5.1 earphones for € 19.99: an extremely particular model, equipped with a double LED flashlight and with a charging case so large that it can be used as a powerbank.

USB cup warmer by Legami for € 9.99: You plug it into your PC or socket and put down your cup of tea or coffee, which stays super hot.

Powerbank from 10400 mAh for € 19.99: a classic, a product whose usefulness is almost obvious. This model is equipped with two USB inputs and a practical display to read the necessary information.

Shoulder bag with the possibility of inserting a charging cable for € 17.99: a spectacular capacity and a lot of compartments, many of them with zippers. Made of water-repellent fabric, it comes with a cable to which you can attach a power bank to recharge your devices.

Smart bottle for € 17.80: a very useful product, with thermos functionality (so it keeps liquids hot or cold) and a smart touch. Just touch the top of the cap to turn on the display and read the temperature inside the container, measured in real time.

Fire TV Stick Lite for € 18.99: a system that allows you to immediately get the smart TV you wanted, thanks to an effective customization of Android. Super simple to use and configure, it is definitely my favorite Christmas proposal on Amazon: great look.

Bedroom light with clip for € 13.99: beautiful, practical, adjustable and equipped with an integrated rechargeable battery. You can choose between 3 levels of light intensity. The classic product never again without.

As you can see, great ideas for the Christmas Gifts, even economic ones, it is full of them Amazon. Choose the one you prefer, but remember to complete orders quickly as time is almost up.