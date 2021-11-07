10 Giga Tim fiber. What is the fastest optical fiber?

Tim is all about excellence and high quality, with a fiber that reaches speeds never seen before. A way also to respond in advance to the Iliad tsunami in the fixed segment. However, Tim will enter the price war with the Kena Fibra brand. Here are all the news from Tim Magnifica.

A new phase of experimentation is underway by the Italian telecommunications giant. Yes, TIM is facing a real revolution in the field of optical fiber. We are talking about the TIM Magnifica offer, an optical fiber with a brand new technology called XGS-PON, which promises to arrive in homes with a download speed of 10 GB per second and 2 GB in upload.

XGS-PON: what is it and how does it work?

It would seem that Open Fiber (if you don’t know what it is we talked about it here), will make available to all its customers the XGS-PON technology, the latest in the field of optical fiber.

The technical definition of XGS-PON means “10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network”, ie an optical fiber connection capable of carrying data (both in download and upload) at a maximum speed of 10 Gbit / s.

Another technical aspect worth noting is that only the OLT (Optical Line Terminal) and the ONT (Optical Network Terminal) will need power. Cables, connectors and splitters will not need electricity to function. For this particular feature, the new XGS-PON technology will be able to use the existing paths, those used up to now by OpenFiber for the FTTH fiber. Furthermore, the two technologies can coexist at the same time as they travel on different frequencies. But the news does not end there, the really surprising thing is that this new transmission mode will allow you to carry the signal from the control unit up to a maximum of 32 optical fiber cables, thanks to a “splitter” inserted in the domestic connection box, making so that up to 32 10 Gb fiber users can connect to each single cable.

In practice, 32 users will be able to connect to a single fiber, and each of these will be guaranteed a bandwidth of 10 Gb per second. And this is precisely the great revolution in technology that is about to arrive; up to now, with FTTH technology with a single fiber it was only possible to supply a single customer. According to the technical descriptions, upload and download speeds are the same, which is why we also hear about symmetrical PON.

TIM and its new offer

As anticipated at the beginning of the article, TIM would be ready with the experimental phase of the new fiber with XGS-PON technology.

There is a lot of excitement in the optical fiber sector, also due to the imminent landing in this sector of Iliad; optical fiber is beginning to be a real necessity for most. We think of the streaming of high-definition content offered by the various platforms on the market, of smart working, of distance learning and more and more often these activities are carried out simultaneously within the home.

This is how the pursuit of the most performing technology becomes TIM’s commercial strategy.

From a press release we learn that “Thanks to the TS + technological solution, the new TIM fiber is born, up to 10 times faster, more powerful, stable and safer, simply Magnifica […] We are confident that with this exclusive offer we will meet the growing demand, accelerating the digitization of the country at the same time ”.

TIM Magnifica will be offered at a cost of € 49.90 per month, the offer will include a state-of-the-art modem, capable of supporting 10Gbps, and Magnifica Backup which will immediately allow navigation through the mobile network.

The TIM Quality Care service will be included, which offers a bonus on the bill for any dissatisfaction in assistance; the offer concludes with the TIM Prima Classe service, priority access to 187, available between 8 and 20.00. Services that, in the opinion of the writer, seem to have been included almost to justify the cost of the tariff plan.

Obviously not all of Italy, at least in this experimental phase, will be able to benefit from this technology. TIM Magnifica will initially be available in the cities of Milan, Turin, Trento, Trieste, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Cagliari, Taranto and Brindisi.

What to say? We just have to wait for feedback and opinions from those who will be able to try this new technology. As always, as soon as more is known, we will advise you and keep you updated.

