10 good erotic movies to enjoy as a couple this Easter

It’s time to make plans for Easter. You may be lucky enough to embark on a ride to an idyllic destination. Or go to give a good account of all the traditions of the time: processions and masses. But if you’re one of those who rub their hands at the idea of ​​spending these holidays on the couch immersing themselves in good cinema, here are a few movies to add to your list. The recommendations are made Expansion.

“The series are phenomenal for a binge, but when it comes to savoring a production with time to enjoy it, movies are the best option. In the catalogs of the platforms of streaming the abound hilarious comediesscience fiction, fast-paced action, sweetest romance either thriller creepy But we must not forget that niche of sensuality and seduction. The films erotic films make less noise on the award-winning feature film lists, but when it comes to entertaining and fan the flame, these movies are a safe bet. Both to enjoy alone or in company, the following selection bears the word sexy written in neon letters,” he says.

one. Deep water (Amazon Prime Video)

An thriller psychological directed by Adrian Lyne, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, where the sex carries as much weight as the suspense. Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) form a wealthy marriage in which she maintains extramarital affairs to avoid divorce. Her husband is suspected of the disappearance of lovers of his wife and thus the dark and sensual plot unfolds. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck had an extinct romance as a result of the filming of the film, where the actor from euphoria (HBO Max) Jacob Elordi.

two. Love (Netflix)

María Pedraza and Pol Monen play two young people very much in love, immersed in a fragile and very intense relationship. The film has scenes so close, intimate and genuine that one comes to feel an intruder in the love that sprouts between these two Spanish actors through the screen.

3. Fifty Shades of Grey (Amazon Prime Video and Netflix)

This trilogy -completed with the films fifty shades darker Y fifty shades freed -adapted from the best-selling novels by EL James has as many supporters as detractors. Although the critics did not hold her in good esteem, her fan phenomenon endorse that you have your lights. Dakota Johnson steps into the role of Anastasia Steele, the object of desire of billionaire Christian Gray (Jamie Dornan), whom she only keeps sadomasochistic sexual intercourse.

Four. where two fit (Netflix)

Ana Milan, Verónica Echegui, Anna Castillo, María León, Ricardo Gómez, Álvaro Cervantes… An impeccable melting pot of great actresses and actors is the guarantee seal of this Spanish film that includes five stories that intersect in a erotic club to rekindle the flames in your relationships. Irreverent and very sensual, he does not lack the comic tint.

5. Duck Butter (Netflix)

an independent film, intimate and emotional. The characters played by Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa embark on a test in search of true love: 24 hours alone to dedicate themselves to each other, delving into their true personalities and the chemistry between them. The Catalan Laia Costa also stars in the erotic series Foodie Love, Available on HBO Max.

6. The stranger of the lake (Filmin)

A French film set on a lake surrounded by a forest where men go to have sex with strangers (cruising). Platonic love, seduction, risks and sense of humor with brushstrokes of thriller.

7. Eyes wide shut (HBOMax)

It was the last film directed by Stanley Kubrick. A wealthy man throws a racy Christmas party with many masks and seduction in the middle. There goes the respected doctor William Harford (Tom Cruise), overwhelmed by the confession of his wife Alice (Nicole Kidman), who was close to breaking up with him.

8. The Voyeurs (Amazon Prime Video)

Also the star of euphoria Sidney Sweeney, Along with Justice Smith, they play a young couple looking out the window at their neighbors’ sex lives (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ben Hardy). Since then they will obsess with the events that take place in the house opposite, turning the story towards a thriller erotic.

9. The life of Adele (Apple TV+ and Filmin)

The life of young Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) changes when she meets Emma (Léa Seydoux). The first she believes that a woman should love a man. But the second she will teach him what it is to feel true desire and passion for someone. An intimate French tape, romantic and with a lot of eroticism, applauded by the public and critics.

10. Secretary (Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+)

Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a secretary with a complicated past, who maintains a twisted and spicy love affair with his boss lawyer (James Spader). Steven Shainberg wrote and directed this film where indie cinema meets explicit sex.

