10 Good Performances In Rotten Superhero Movies

Comic book movies have varied a lot in terms of quality over the years. Some receive worldwide critical acclaim, and others are not so lucky. In recent times, however, the public has been privileged to experience a boom of great directors directing brilliant comic book movies with top-notch casts. come to mind the Superman by Richard Donner, the Dark Knight Trilogy of Nolan and the films of Spiderman of Raimi.

Even when superhero movies flop, they never quite flop. A movie may be flawed, but there’s no question that talent was involved in the production. Recently, fans have begun to celebrate comic book movies that have long been underestimated, and it’s worth celebrating the many great actors who gave it their all, even if the movie ultimately let them down.

10 Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn In Suicide Squad (2016)

suicide squad featured a colorful roster of characters, but only one managed to make such an impression that he got his own solo movie. Margot’s portrayal of fan-favorite DC villain Harley Quinn was a hit with audiences and critics alike, despite being in an undeniably flawed film.

Margot perfectly captured Harleen Quinzel’s goofy, goofy character while bringing humanity and sadness to her darkest moments. Critics have almost unanimously criticized the film’s incoherent look and tone, but have also praised Robbie’s flawless performance. All in all, it was a joy and fans are looking forward to seeing more of her.

9 Michael B. Jordan As The Human Torch In Fant4stic (2015)

Michael B. Jordan is a terrific actor. He has proven himself time and time again and has even received redemption from the comics, playing Killmonger inBlackpanther. However, his first outing as a superhero was not as successful. He starred in the role of the Human Torch in fantasticby Josh Trank, a gritty reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise from Fox.

Fans were unfairly divided on her choice, but after seeing the film, all criticism of her casting was silenced. In fact, the talented cast was the only praiseworthy element critics latched onto, with Jordan being the most prominent. He balanced Johnny Storm’s outspoken side with a charming comedic twist that ultimately won over Marvel fans, even if the movie didn’t.

8 Val Kilmer as the Caped Crusader In Batman Forever (1994)

Val Kilmer has proven to be a highly talented performer. His first role in the movie Top-Secret He proved his comedic flair, and during the 1980s and 1990s he starred in a number of big movies with very different roles, earning him a lot of attention. After what gravestone hit theaters, the idea of ​​him playing a new Batman excited comic book fans. However, many believe that Val was too mature for the movie he was starring in.

batmanforever moves from the nonsense of Jim Carrey to the dark and reflective scenes of Val Kilmer, a man who gives everything. This change in tone was greatly appreciated by critics and audiences alike, and while many were quick to criticize the film, Kilmer managed to garner high praise. Kilmer may not have had the best outing of Batman, but he has shown that he has what it takes to make a great Batman.

7 Michael Clarke Duncan as a kingpin in Daredevil (2004)

Clarke Duncan was an incredibly talented character actor. He gave great performances in movies like The green Mile andWithoutCityand even in his weakest movies, like The planet from the apes, Duncan stood out clearly. He was chosen to play Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the movie Daredevil 2004, and it was a great choice.

Bald, tall and imposing, with a deep commanding voice, Clarke fit the role of Wilson Fisk really well. However, being burdened with weak dialogue in a muddled movie would be enough to weigh down any actor. If he were given the opportunity to play a really dark and mature Kingpin (in the style of Daredevil from Netflix), I would have nailed it.

6 Mark Strong as Sinister In Green Lantern (2011)

Despite having all the makings of a great movie, Flashlight Green It was not up to the talent of those involved. However, despite little reaction from critics and audiences, Mark Strong’s role garnered much praise. Strong, a talented and experienced actor, played the character of Sinestro; a tough mentor to the Lanterns who perhaps has more malicious goals in mind.

Mark Strong brought depth and realism to a role that would otherwise be reviled. Fans believed him to be both a credible guardian and a possible future threat to the Green Lantern Corps. Even though Strong tried his best, he couldn’t raise the quality of the entire movie, and it’s a shame he’ll never get to play the Sinestro everyone wanted in the sequel. Fortunately, he proved himself again in Shazam.

5 Michael Chiklis as the Thing in Fantastic Four (2005)

The movie of The Fantastic Four Tim’s and its sequel were poorly received by fans of the classic comic. Too campy for the serious moments and too dramatic for the silly moments. However, fans and critics alike took note of a shining beacon among mediocrity: Michael Chiklis.

Chiklis’s portrayal of Ben Grimm was terrific, an inspired casting choice. Loyal, tough, sad and a little goofy, he nailed the beloved Marvel character. Stan Lee himself was also quick to praise his performance, which is very important. Chiklis’ performance remains a bright spot in two comic book movies that are otherwise poorly executed.

4 Ben Affleck as bruce wayne In Batman V Superman (2016)

batman v superman it was an incredibly over the top movie from the moment it was announced. Fans couldn’t wait to see the DC crossover movie, and despite criticism of early casting announcements, people were hopeful. However, once released, it proved to be controversial among film critics and comic book fans. Despite the comments about the overloaded narrative and the weak villain, surprisingly, Ben Affleck garnered nothing but respect for his mature portrayal of the Dark Knight.

His overall characterization may have been flawed, but Affleck’s portrayal has exceeded people’s expectations. His casting was the subject of quite a stir, but after seeing the film, he received praise for his dark, determined and mature take on the character of Batman.

3 Kelsey Grammar as Beast in X-Men 3 (2006)

The franchise of X Men It ran for more than a decade, featured a diverse and talented cast, and has received multiple ratings from Rotten Tomato. In itsFor the most part, critics enjoyed the early films and praised the fun action and strong performances, but X-Men: The Last Stand left the public and the critics dissatisfied. There was a lot to be said for its cartoonish action and weak Dark Phoenix-inspired plot.

That said, there was one undeniable highlight. Fan-favorite X-man Beast makes his debut, played by actor from Fraser Kelsey Grammar. Grammar didn’t have many outings as Marvel’s beloved character, but when he did appear he received high praise from X-Men fans, who loved how he balanced a civilized intellectual side with underlying ferocity. He was replaced by Nicholas Hoult in later installments, but his screen time, while limited, is fondly remembered by most fans.

2 Josh Brolin in Jonah Hex (2010)

Josh Brolin has made a name for himself in recent times not only as a magnificent performer, but as a great comic book character actor. He received much critical acclaim for his portrayal of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as Cable in Dead Pool 2. But many forget that years before he played DC cowboy Jonah Hex.

Jonah hex2010’s was widely criticized for its tedious plot, forgettable scenes, and weak direction. However, Josh Brolin as the titular character was the only thing that garnered praise. Viewers enjoyed the outspoken cowboy and Brolin’s portrayal of the West, and thought he made the main character more interesting than this film deserved.

1 Kodi Smit Macphee as Nightcrawler in X-Men Apocolypse (2016) Kodi Smit-Macphee, X-Men Apocolypse, Nightcrawler

X- Menu Apocalypse It was a colossal disappointment for longtime fans of the Marvel series. Viewers were optimistic that with a new cast and a returning director, this movie would be as good as the “Age of Apocolypse” comic. However, critics and audiences were very disappointed with the film, slow and disjointed, but that’s not to say it lacks talent.

The casting of Kodi-Schmit Macphee as Nightcrawler was a hit. Everyone agrees that it perfectly captured the insecure and clumsy nature of the character, as well as his skinny physique. Macphee himself said that he would like to return to the role at some point, which would delight many fans of the demonic mutant.