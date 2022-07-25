10 great Marvel absentees at # SDCC22

Although Marvel presented a lot of content at San Diego Comic-Con for the next few years, there are some projects that they did not mention that we have compiled.

As we already know in Marvel They don’t stop and they have a lot of movies and series they are working on continuously. That is why they took advantage of the san diego comic con to show us everything we will see in Phase 5 and Phase 6, where two Avengers movies stand out. So if you want to know more information we leave you this link where everything is perfectly summarized. Since now we are going to focus on what we did not see.

These are the big absentees from San Diego Comic-Con:

Halloween special. Marvel will premiere a special in October on Werewolf by Night and has a great cast led by Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Jaycob Maya and ShaShaty. So it would have been quite interesting to see some advance. Especially if we take into account that after She-Hulk and I am Groot, it will be the next thing we see on Disney Plus. Christmas special. The next time we see the Guardians of the Galaxy It will not be in its third installment, but they will star in an adventure at the end of the year where they will visit Earth. Also, knowing that they have already shot all the scenes, it is normal that they would have presented some footage. Since James Gunn did show some scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at San Diego Comic-Con that left Marvel fans excited. Armor Wars. This Disney Plus series will star James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and will deal with the theft of Stark technology and how War Machine you must get it back. For now, we don’t know a release date or anything, so until 2025 we probably won’t be able to see it. But since it was announced so long ago, we all thought it would be one of the big bets for next year. Shang Chi 2. After the success of the first installment, which raised more than 432 million dollars in 2021, they have already confirmed that they will make the sequel, with the same director and the main actors. But at San Diego Comic-Con, they didn’t mention anything and it doesn’t have a release date for now. The series 10 rings. The first film of Shang Chi it also introduced Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), who is the protagonist’s sister. She ends up taking over her father’s criminal organization and that’s why they were going to tell us her story in a series. But Marvel hasn’t revealed anything, so let’s hope they move on, even if it’s as early as 2025. The Eternals 2. They have to make a sequel to this team of heroes, since the story was very interesting. Especially since some of them were captured by the Celestials to be judged and the rest decide to go to help them, at the same time that they introduced Eros (Harry Styles) to the MCU. Young Avengers. For some time now, Marvel has been introducing young characters who, if put together in a new team, could have a spectacular adventure. Some of the members of the Young Avengers could be Kate Bishop, Wanda’s children (Speed ​​and Wiccan), Kid Loki, Riri Williams (Ironheart), America Chavez, Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel), Cassie Lang (Stature), Love ( Gorr’s daughter who cares for Thor) and Elijah Bradley (Patriot). Spider Man. Without a doubt, one of the great absentees from Marvel’s future plans is Spider-Man. Since we don’t know when we will see the peter parker of Tom Holland in a solo adventure, although it could be in the movie Avengers: Secret Wars. But we don’t have much more information, although they supposedly bet on showing us the university days of the young hero. Hawkeye season 2. The series starring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), had a great ending, but it would have been shocking if they had presented a second season. Especially if there is no Young Avengers movie where Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) would appear, since she is the perfect replacement for her and they had great chemistry together. Thor 5. The movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) ended with a post-credits scene where they introduced Hercules (Brett Goldstein) and there were also some lyrics saying that the God of Thunder will return. But it won’t be soon, because there are no plans for a fifth installment starring Chris Hemsworth. So he’s another character like spider-man of Tom Holland what we may see in Avengers: Secret Wars.

As more plans are unveiled, all the Marvel Cinematic Universel can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.