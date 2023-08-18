10 great miniseries to watch on your mobile while you’re at the beach or by the pool

summer vacation In Spain they are generally synonymous with rest and the coast. Good weather and a legacy of well-deserved rest usually go hand in hand beach day Or an afternoon by the pool, and although this is a very tasty plan, there is always a time when there is nothing to do. a great way to pass the time watch a miniseries

with the spread of platforms of streaming, The catalog available to users has grown exponentially. therefore, there is abundance of content Available at the click of a button, so sometimes it can be difficult to choose what to watch while enjoying a sunny day. here you have Ten Ideal Miniseries For this summer season.





“Deadly Medicine” (Netflix)

The most recent Netflix miniseries arrives on the platform last 10 august And it has already succeeded. Produced by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster (an extraordinary friend2022), preliminary report America’s opioid crisis (like fentanyl), through drug addicts, pharmaceutical bosses and anyone who seeks the truth. it stars Matthew Broderick (which has recently appeared without bad rolls with Jennifer Lawrence) uzo aduba ,15-20) And Taylor Kitsch ,John Carter2012).

‘A Perfect Tale’ (Netflix)

If you have subscribed to Netflix you can watch miniseries focused on drugs or other summer love story And which is based on one of Spain’s biggest best-sellers. a perfect story, who adapts the novel Elizabeth Benavente, is starring Anna Castillo and Alvaro Mel, who almost unintentionally live a romantic adventure on a trip to Greece.

‘The Invisibles’ (Skyshowtime)

Hotels get prominence During the summer, however, there is always a crowd of people in these spacious dwellings. they are not in sight The number of guests, but which are necessary to make the stay of customers as comfortable as possible: Kelis, Invisible, Starring four women battling multiple problems, it chronicles the lives of these hotel cleaners who are often forgotten, though it does so with a touch of dance.

“Closed Circle” (HBO Max)

steven sordberg Projecting with HBO Max is getting tougher. At the conclusion of the trilogy of the most famous strippers in cinema, magic mike’s last dance (2023), we must add a science fiction miniseries: closed circlestarring Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes Tells in a humorous tone the kidnapping of several people in New York. In addition, the director of Atlanta has also released a third production in full with the stage. by surprise: command z,

“The Idol” (HBO Max)

one of the following most controversial projects The new miniseries of the first half of the year was Sam Levinson ,Excitement) for HBO Max, which has a Lily-Rose Deep After turning into a pop star, she’s been in a constant bacchanalian whirlwind with The Weeknd statueWhich despite huge controversy became one of the most viewed content.

‘Airborne Kidnapping’ (Apple TV+)

At the end of June, it thriller starring Idris Elba, in which the actor is trying to be a corporate negotiator talk to some kidnappers who have taken flight KA29, which left from Dubai on the way to London. It is composed of seven episodes.

‘The Crowded Room’ (Apple TV+)

AppleTV+ had another big bet for this year crowded rooma miniseries based on a true story killer billy mulligan (He changes his name in the series). starring a tom holland Who Just Left The Social Network and Amanda Seyfried is the perfect miniseries for lovers true Crime,

The Good Mothers (Disney+)

It came out on Disney+ last April an italian miniseries focused on Calabrian Mafia. Good Mothers is the story of three women Chest of ‘Ndrangheta’, The specific criminal organization of the Calabria region, and its attempt to dismantle the structure from within with the cooperation of a prosecutor. It has six chapters.

‘The Night Logan Woke’ (film)

Xavier Dolan’s latest project Before leaving cinema, this miniseries focused on three friends, two of whom are brothers, who see how a terrible event They part ways, only to reunite after three decades. Young Canadian director explores the mother-child relationship, following one of the most recurring themes in his filmography all five episodes to mark his return.

‘Night Out’ (film)

two decades later good morning night (2003), marco bellocchio return to the Moro case, in which the leader of the Christian Democracy party Aldo Moro was kidnapped And he was assassinated in 1978. Composed of six episodes, it amplifies what he could have seen only 20 years ago. 55 days imprisonment And then the assassination of the Italian politician.

