10 great PC games that you should be playing right now and that you will find on sale at Eneba

It’s easy to miss many releases due to lack of time, not being able to play everything at the same time, or because maybe it’s from a genre that we don’t quite like and we prefer to go for something that surely suits our tastes. But you can not imagine the number of games that you have missed and that you should play at least once. Don’t worry, if you don’t know what they are, here are 10 great games for PC from the last 5 years that you may have missed.

Elden Ring

We start the list with one of the latest releases. If you haven’t played it yet because you don’t like souls and you think you’ll die a million times, then you will, but you definitely have to give it a try. Listed as one of the best games of all time both for the incredible artistic section and the game mechanics, Elden Ring will give you hours of entertainment where you can explore the Middle Lands in which courage, determination and the insatiable thirst for triumph They are the key to collecting all the shards of the Elden Circle.

Official price 59.99 | Get Elden Ring from 44

God of War

This PlayStation classic arrived in January of this year for those of us who play on PC, and has not stopped reaping more than positive reviews. This PC port offers good performance at all times, and also gives you the freedom to choose how you want to enjoy this peak journey with Kratos and Atreus. If you have never played it, this installment will explore the Norse mythology, which has the perfect mix of history, exploration, combat and puzzles.

Official price 49.99 | Buy God of War for PC from 29

monster hunter rise

Another title that arrived earlier this year for PC and one of the best proposals that Capcom has prepared for this franchise to date. Monster Hunter Rise offers us indefinite things to do. You will be able to complete quests to hunt big monsters, craft different weapons and combat style, fully personalizing the style of hunter you want to be, and this time, even riding different beasts so they can fight each other.

Official price 59.99 | Get it in Eneba from 30.31

Cyberpunk 2077

Impossible not to remember the terrible disaster that was its launch and even call it Cyberbug. But yes, you have to try it. After almost two years and multiple updates, this RPG is without a doubt one of the games that every gamer should have in their library. So stop criticizing him without even giving him a chance and immerse yourself in the streets of Night City and explore this dystopian metropolis where everyone is obsessed with sci-fi technology and body modification.

Official price 59.99 | Buy Cyberpunk from 15.57

Borderlands 3

You have to play at least one shooter, and what better way to start than with Borderlands 3. If you’re hungry for madness and killing enemies in frenetic games, this is the title you should start playing. Within the campaign mode you will find 4 very different seekers that can work alone or together, which makes it a perfect option if you want to have a good time with friends, since few things are more fun to play with them than this.

Official price 59.99 | In Eneba you can get it from 11.30

Resident Evil 2 Remake

If you are a fan of Resident Evil or if you have never played a game in the saga, start with this installment. This remake offers a modern touch to the Capcom classic that came out there in 1998, since it is not a repetition of the first installment, but rather some fragments of the story and the game have been modified by giving it a twist, in addition to having excellent gameplay and exceptional visuals.

Official price 39.99 | Buy it in Eneba from 12.75

Light blue

This 2D platformer indie has gorgeous art, and the only pixel art on the entire list. At first it seems to be a simple story, but as we go along, we realize that it hides a deeper message. You will be Madeline, a girl who wants to climb to the top of Celeste Mountain, and as we progress through the game we will realize that she suffers from anxiety and mixed personality disorder.

Official price 19.99 | Get it in Eneba for 5

Red Dead Redemption 2

In 2018 Rockstar came to kick the board and presented us with the largest open world created up to that moment. Set in the midwest, you’ll take on the role of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw where you’ll find everything from high-stakes heists to super emotional moments where you and the rest of the characters change. You will be able to freely explore how to make the main story which is beautifully written.

Standard Edition: Official price 59.99 | Buy it in Eneba from 22

Ultimate Edition: Official price 99.99 | Get it in Eneba from 26.16

Hollow Knight

If you like platform games and haven’t played it yet, you definitely have to buy it. But if you like souls style games, you should also try it. Hollow Knight, for an indie game developed by only three people, has a large map with a precise fighting system and influenced by souls-type games, with a huge lore, as well as being visually appealing, thus making it an excellent game and one of the best metroidvania in recent years.

Official price 14.99 | Buy Hollow Knight from 7.70

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Although it is a relatively short game, what stands out is how it manages to immerse us in its world that is full of exploration and action. With this title we will control Senua, a Celtic warrior who suffers from psychosis, which will make us hear voices throughout the game that will help us or divert us from our destiny, constantly contradicting each other. As an important fact: to enjoy this title 100%, it is best to play with helmets.

Official price 29.99 | Get it at Eneba from 8.55

