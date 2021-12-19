10 great stars who have never won an Oscar

If Steven Spielberg risks making history at the 2022 Oscars, there are those who have already made the history of the most coveted award in the Hollywood film industry in the past … but in the negative.

As we move closer and closer to the announcement of nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, we offer a brief background on 10 great stars who have never won the Oscars. As usual, you can find the list below:

Johnny Depp : the star of Pirates of the Caribbean earned three Oscar nominations over the course of his career, never managing to win. He was nominated for Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Finding Neverland And Sweeney Todd, but each time he lost: on those occasions, the awards went to Sean Penn, Jamie Foxx and Philip Seymour Hoffman, respectively.

: the star of Pirates of the Caribbean earned three Oscar nominations over the course of his career, never managing to win. He was nominated for Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Finding Neverland And Sweeney Todd, but each time he lost: on those occasions, the awards went to Sean Penn, Jamie Foxx and Philip Seymour Hoffman, respectively. Ian McKellen : It’s strange to even say it, but Sir Ian McKellen, despite having one of the longest careers in the industry, has never won an Oscar. The star de The Lord of the Rings he began his career in cinema in 1969 (in 61 that in the theater) but was nominated only twice, as a protagonist for Demons and gods and as a supporting character for The Fellowship of the Ring.

: It’s strange to even say it, but Sir Ian McKellen, despite having one of the longest careers in the industry, has never won an Oscar. The star de The Lord of the Rings he began his career in cinema in 1969 (in 61 that in the theater) but was nominated only twice, as a protagonist for Demons and gods and as a supporting character for The Fellowship of the Ring. Amy Adams : starting from 2006 with Junebug, the star of Try to catch me And Justice League received six nominations, including best supporting actress (5) and best leading actress (1), always remaining dry.

: starting from 2006 with Junebug, the star of Try to catch me And Justice League received six nominations, including best supporting actress (5) and best leading actress (1), always remaining dry. Bradley Cooper : Worse than Amy Adams did Bradley Cooper, able to nominate himself for eight Oscars (and even in various categories, including Actor, Supporting Actor, Best Picture and Best Non-Original Screenplay) just to go home each time empty-handed.

: Worse than Amy Adams did Bradley Cooper, able to nominate himself for eight Oscars (and even in various categories, including Actor, Supporting Actor, Best Picture and Best Non-Original Screenplay) just to go home each time empty-handed. Gleen Close : she even has a record, albeit unenviable, namely that of actress with the highest number of nominations without a win. From 1983 to 2021, he received eight nominations (between protagonist and non-protagonist).

: she even has a record, albeit unenviable, namely that of actress with the highest number of nominations without a win. From 1983 to 2021, he received eight nominations (between protagonist and non-protagonist). Hugh Jackman : for the Wolverine star, the lack of an Oscar on the bulletin board is worth triple, indeed quadruple, because it is the only actor’s award that still eludes him. Throughout his career, between cinema, television and theater, Hugh Jackman was able to win Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards: with an Oscar he would complete the famous ‘EGOT’ (which stands for Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony), or the ‘Grand Slam’ of acting.

: for the Wolverine star, the lack of an Oscar on the bulletin board is worth triple, indeed quadruple, because it is the only actor’s award that still eludes him. Throughout his career, between cinema, television and theater, Hugh Jackman was able to win Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards: with an Oscar he would complete the famous ‘EGOT’ (which stands for Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony), or the ‘Grand Slam’ of acting. Winona Ryder : an actress everyone knows, but who has never won an Oscar. She was nominated for consecutive years, in 1994 as a supporting character for The age of innocence by Martin Scorsese and in 1995 as the protagonist for Little Women by Gillian Armstrong, but lost the first time to Jessica Lange and the second time to Anna Paquin, who was eleven at the time.

: an actress everyone knows, but who has never won an Oscar. She was nominated for consecutive years, in 1994 as a supporting character for The age of innocence by Martin Scorsese and in 1995 as the protagonist for Little Women by Gillian Armstrong, but lost the first time to Jessica Lange and the second time to Anna Paquin, who was eleven at the time. Robert Pattinson : one of the hottest names in the actor’s field for some years now, still totally dry both in victories and nominations. Do you think that the award has already deserved it in the past that it will win it in the near future?

: one of the hottest names in the actor’s field for some years now, still totally dry both in victories and nominations. Do you think that the award has already deserved it in the past that it will win it in the near future? Will Smith : he won four Grammys in the musical field, but no Oscar in the actor field. He was nominated twice, for Ali by Michael Mann and for The pursuit of happiness by Gabriele Muccino, both as leading actor.

: he won four Grammys in the musical field, but no Oscar in the actor field. He was nominated twice, for Ali by Michael Mann and for The pursuit of happiness by Gabriele Muccino, both as leading actor. Harrison Ford: another incredible name to see on this list, yet it is. Harrison Ford was personally nominated for an Oscars only once during his stratospheric career, in 1985 for The witness by Peter Weir, but in that edition of the Academy Awards the statuette for the best leading actor went to the William Hurt de Kiss of the Spider Woman.

For more Academy Awards reading, check out our favorite films for the 2022 Oscars.