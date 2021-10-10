10 hair looks to copy (or not) »Estetica.it

The pop phenomenon of recent years has an unbridled passion for changing color, style and cut. Let’s see the 10 looks to imitate of hair like Billie Eilish (including the most questionable ones)

How do you have a clear idea of ​​the 10 looks to copy by Billie Eilish, when we face it a character who changes everything in a few days? We tried, including the most questionable choices of the coolest American singer-songwriter of recent times.

April 2021: Billie Eilish’s most recent hair look to copy, strangely, does not surprise us with great special effects, both in color and in cut: a long bob with internal curvature, parade bangs, total blondie. Obviously, it’s a hair look that could be completely turned upside down with the next post …

The color just seen remains, with a few more bleach shades, but everything else changes. The topic – Billie Eilish: the 10 looks to copy (or not) – is enriched by this haircut with curtain bangs and scaling everywhere. As in the previous choice, the dark roots have disappeared (in contrast with the color of the lengths), one of the most imitated trademarks of Billie Eilish’s hair looks.

Like it or not, we are faced with a classic of the contemporary crazy color. Hair neon green / jet black – with this order, from roots to tips – they have become the symbol of Billie Eilish: among 10 looks to copy they could not be missing.

If you like Billie Eilish’s iconic look, you could copy this softer version, with slightly hinted green roots and wavy styling, modeled on a long bob with a central line. A perfect choice that smacks of a (post) adolescent spirit.

Listen Listen! Among the ten looks to copy of hair like Billie Eilish there is something not ultra colorful! For the video teaser Xanny on Instagram, there is an unusual choice: Billie’s symmetrical long bob has a “normal” tint, no neon contrasts, but a “very normal” caramel brown which gives the singer a splendid… ordinary touch.

This photo from a few years ago shows a color look that has become unusual for Billie over time: pastel colors. Yet this very delicate pink is part of the coolest palette of the soft colors spring / summer 2021.

Another great classic: the double bun with the most distinctive colors of the American pop icon. One of the most famous Billie Eilish hair looks to imitate (but not too). To notice the detail of the two locks that form the bangs, kept black to increase the contrast with the neon green hue of the top.

Braids, glorious braids. But it doesn’t seem to us that among the hair to copy looks of hair like Billie Eilish, the “braid” solution is the best. It will also be the Midwestern biker outfit, but the locks that fall sloppily on the forehead without any particular styling… we are not really there.

Full Blue version, or almost. A casual hair look, nothing to say, if we give the word the meaning of “purely casual”. But is the one-sided wave intended or is that also part of this (not exactly memorable) Billie Eilish hair look?

It’s been a few years since the last two images, and it shows. In this most recent Instagram post, Billie Eilish gives her best, staying with that eternal outsider expression yet… so cool. To achieve this image contrast, Billie chose one of the trendiest color looks of the moment, the money piece (or chunk): dark lengths and blonde locks to frame the face.