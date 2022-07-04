10 HBO Max movies MOST seen in Mexico that you should not miss in JULY

If you are thinking of running a marathon films but you don’t know which ones to see, below we share a list of 10 recommendations that you can see this month of July via hbo max And why not you must get lost for nothing in the world; these have been the movies more views in Mexico in recent months. Take advantage if you have not yet seen any of these films, which have also been highly praised by critics and have been deserving of some awards.

This has been the last installment of this superhero that for this new installment, Robert Pattinson was chosen to star as the Dark Knight. In addition, Pattinson shared the screen with Zoë Kravitz, thus delivering a worthy film not to be missed, not for nothing is it one of the most views by the Mexicans.

Dune is a film that takes us to a very futuristic world, the first part of this film was a complete success as it won some awards for the plot that develops around Paul Atreides, Timothée Chalamet, on whom the future of her town after an event that drastically changed her royal life.

For this new installment of the legendary ’90s movie, Space Jam takes us on a digital journey and into a video game where basketball superstar LeBron James has to join the Looney Tunes team for a basketball game. and thus be able to save his son who has been carried away by the bad guys in the movie.

This has been one of the most anticipated films of the year, at its premiere some box office records were broken as the fight between these two creatures took a completely unexpected turn. The union of these two creatures has been one of the most epic moments in cinema that you cannot miss, take the opportunity to see it in hbo max.

This new plot unfolds many years after the legendary Ghostbusters of the 90s, because now in the current era, the course of humanity will depend on the grandchildren of these heroes. The plot of this film unfolds when the connection between the former Ghostbusters and a group of children is discovered.

Complete your marathon list of films with these other titles you can see through hbo maxthese are other films that are part of the more views in Mexico and not you should lose you this month of July. These are the other titles that you can add to your list to see: No one, Williams method, The Fallout, Your Name Y suicide squad .