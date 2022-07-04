Entertainment

10 HBO Max movies MOST seen in Mexico that you should not miss in JULY

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

If you are thinking of running a marathon films but you don’t know which ones to see, below we share a list of 10 recommendations that you can see this month of July via hbo max And why not you must get lost for nothing in the world; these have been the movies more views in Mexico in recent months. Take advantage if you have not yet seen any of these films, which have also been highly praised by critics and have been deserving of some awards.

This has been the last installment of this superhero that for this new installment, Robert Pattinson was chosen to star as the Dark Knight. In addition, Pattinson shared the screen with Zoë Kravitz, thus delivering a worthy film not to be missed, not for nothing is it one of the most views by the Mexicans.

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022 Fashion Show

59 seconds ago

Carabobeña Génesis Rodríguez got a pair of gold for Venezuela – Yvke Mundial

23 mins ago

more mysteries and comedy in season 2

34 mins ago

Dakota Johnson feared being called to testify at Johnny Depp’s trial and spoke of the Twitterverse: “it’s horrible, heartbreaking and wrong”

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button