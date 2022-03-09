10 historical phrases of feminist women

Today marks International Women’s Day, a date on which the struggle of various women for the claim of their rights is remembered. That is why in Mala Espina we chose 10 phrases of feminist women throughout history.

As we have explained in previous notes, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, the date on which the death of 129 textile workers in a fire is commemorated, after being locked up in the factory so they could not attend the strike. summoned.

But not only that is commemorated on these dates, but also the struggle of each woman, activist or not, to obtain the rights that have been denied her for years. Such as, for example, a decent and equal salary, the end of sexual abuse and the end of femicides.

Historical phrases of feminist women

“Men: I take this opportunity to extend a formal invitation to you. Gender equality is their problem too.” – Emma Watson

This phrase was said by the actress, humanitarian activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson, during her campaign speech HeForShe of the United Nations in 2014. Watson is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. Although she is recognized for the films in which she has participated, she also stands out as an activist who fights for women’s rights.

“There was a time when women activists asked men to fight for their rights. But this time we are going to do it on our own.” – Malala Yousafzai

She is recognized worldwide for raising her voice on behalf of Pakistani women and children, this phrase was said by the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, during a speech before the United Nations in 2013. Yousafzai, under a pseudonym , denounced the situation experienced by many women in her country under Taliban attacks.

“There is an undeclared war against the female gender. We live in a patriarchy. This patriarchy has worsened for millennia. What is patriarchy? It is a system of economic, cultural, religious, and social oppression that gives dominance to the male gender, not to everything, but to a part of the male gender” – Isabel Allende

Renowned Chilean writer, Isabel Allende, has called herself a feminist for years and is one of those who believes that feminism is something “irreversible.” This quote was said by her in an interview given to CNN in Dialogue with Longobardi, after the publication of her penultimate book “Mujeres del Alma Mía” in 2020.

«It has been through work that women have been able to cross the distance that separates them from men. Work is the only thing that can guarantee you complete freedom.” – Simone de Beauvoir

Simone de Beauvoir is considered one of the first feminists worldwide, the philosopher, writer and intellectual, she was the creator of the book The Second Sex (1949), which is considered basic literature to delve into the concept of feminism. This book also extracts one of Beauvoir’s best-known phrases “women are not born, they are made” where she gives an account of how society molds women, based on gender roles.

“Some people ask: ‘Why the word feminist? Why don’t you just say you believe in human rights, or something? Because that would be dishonest. Feminism is, of course, part of human rights in general, but to choose the vague expression human rights would be to deny that there is a specific gender problem. It would be a way of pretending that it was not women who, for centuries, have been excluded. It would be like denying that the gender problem targets women” – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Nigerian and writer, Ngozi Adichie was considered one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2015. She has published four novels that portray complex issues such as discrimination, machismo and violence. One of her latest essays and for which she has become a globally recognized feminist figure, is the one called “We should all be feminists” of which she also has a TED talk that has been viewed by more than four million of people.

“Who more than women needs a different world. If we give life, we want that life to come to a good world and that life is good for everyone. Today, under this neoliberal capitalist system and the governments that implement these policies, life is very unfair and hard. And doubly unfair for women, sadly unfair for working women, for women from the world of the poor” – Gladys Marín

Chilean, teacher, deputy of the Republic Gladys Marín was an outstanding woman in Chilean history. She was a deputy until September 11, 1973, when she had to go into political exile due to the coup d’état and the subsequent Military Dictatorship. Even so, Ella Marín did not stop fighting for the human rights of those people tortured and disappeared by the regime. This phrase was taken from a text written by her for El Siglo when she was undergoing her cancer treatment in Cuba.

“The feminization of poverty is a fact. Lack of employment opportunities consistent with training, another. Harassment and, when possible, violence, another one. All this for a group whose only visible defect seems to be not having had the foresight to be born with another sex” – Amelia Valcárcel

Philosopher and writer from Madrid, she is one of the most recognized feminists in Europe. Since 1977 she has written and collaborated in different publications such as La Politica de las Mujeres (1997), from which this quote was extracted, ‘On revolution and misogyny’, in Feminism and Illustration (1992) or ‘Democracy and Power’, in Women to the North (1995).

“Feminism is not dividing the cake between both sexes, it is making a new one” – Gloria Steinem

One of the most recognized feminists worldwide, Gloria Steinem is a journalist and writer who has fought for women’s rights since the 1970s. Together with other women, she founded New York Magazine and a few years later, together with Dorothy Pitman Hughes, founded the magazine ‘ms’one of the first feminist media outlets in the United States.

“Men are oppressed, it is a tragedy. Women are oppressed, it is tradition» – Letty Cottin

Letty Cottin is an American writer, speaker, and activist. Together with several women, including Gloria Steinem, she participated in the founding of the magazine ‘ms’. He has published eleven books and written various opinion columns in media such as New York Times, Washington Post or the bostonglobe.

“If feminism wasn’t powerful, if feminism wasn’t influential, people wouldn’t spend so much time attacking it” – Jessica Valenti

Feminist, columnist and writer, Jessica Valenti is the founder of the blog Feministing.com. She has been featured among the 100 most inspiring women in the world, so far she has published seven feminist-themed books, including believe me, sex-object and The Purity Myth.