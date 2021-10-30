10 horror games for Halloween

Why do we like to be scared? Perhaps there is a deeper reason why we voluntarily expose ourselves to the dark side of life in a controlled environment. At least we can do it with a little nostalgia if need be. It could be this effort that unconsciously empowers us. A beta test for really scary situations where hiccups can be deadly.

Or maybe this darkness lives in all of us: the part that craves the bleak, the horrible, the rotten. We keep it under lock and key for about 360 days a year, but once the pumpkins are in front of the houses and we see zombies, ghosts and mummies walking the streets, we can no longer silence the beast within.

Although you explain this personal desire for fear and violence that erupts around Halloween, these 10 games should hit the mark.

The horror in SOMA doesn’t necessarily stem from the shocking images. It comes from thinking.

10. SOMA

With “Amnesia: The Dark Descent,” Frictional Games made the leap into a fearless style, and in its next project sought out – and found – fear in other things. in philosophy.

Strictly speaking, SOMA is similar to Amnesia as a survival horror game. However, the horror doesn’t come from the haunted house and the shocking images in its dark corners. Rather, it is an existential fear, in a very literal sense. The kind of fear that stays with you long after you leave the underwater research station with robots crying and begging.

9. Amnesia: a pig machine

Did anyone just say “amnesia”? “A Machine for Pigs” is a classic amnesia horror film, designed by independent British studio The Chinese Room – the developer behind “Dear Esther”. So it’s no wonder that horrifying images and truly depressing concepts combine with the most bizarre places. That eccentric, the logic found in nightmares, is what’s hiding under your skin. This one has pigs.

8. Phasmophobia

The player here is supposedly some kind of police ghost hunter, but “Phasmophobia” shines mostly as a “kids enter a haunted house” simulator. Of course, you are playing the adult and have a lot of equipment to track down the superhero. But once the horror friends walk into an empty suburban house in the dark of night, they soon feel very young again.

What contributes to it: the collaborative factor. When a player starts making scary sounds via Discord or locks someone in a room, the fun really begins. And somewhere in the middle of the schoolboy’s pranks, the ghost appears, which is more sinister than expected due to the jokes from the previous period.

7. Without oxen

The unicorn is one of the supernatural games: “Oxenfree” doesn’t want to scare anyone. Instead, the nocturnal exploration of the island by a group of teenagers becomes an opportunity to reflect on metaphysics or mend strained family relationships. The player uncovers a mystery that seems supernatural, but which ultimately makes him question his credibility as a storyteller. The game definitely has goosebumps, but in “Oxenfree” the cast is in the spotlight as much as it is inexplicable.

Victorian mansions? Always deadly traps – even in "layers of fear".

6. Layers of fear

Tip for artists: You shouldn’t try to keep working on your masterpiece in the midst of a mental breakdown. Much less in a secluded Victorian mansion. And much more, if it was suspected that the villa just mentioned had a conscience of its own and tormented its inhabitants with visions of their dark past.

5. The immortal Clive Parker

This is for the game historian, a forgotten classic from 2001. The studio behind “Clive Barker’s Undying” was Dreamworks Interactive, part of Steven Spielberg’s production empire. It fits the spirit of Hollywood that the developers led “Hellraiser” creator Cliff Parker to take this title.

The game contains some innovative tricks. For example, a magical spell can reveal the true nature – often horrifying of course – of things about the protagonist. The campaign is turning into horrible things at the speed of light. The title is set in Ireland in the 1920s and combines elements of first person shooter, puzzles and magical abilities, an exception to the shelves which were then filled with copies of “Quake” and “Unreal”.

4. Anthology of dark photos

With the release of House of Ashes, Dark Pictures Anthology now features three episodes, each containing their own story with many dark twists and discoveries. The focus here is primarily on the characters who were inspired by life from the famous Hollywood greats. Sometimes the player watches for minutes without having to enter anything. But the storytelling in “Man of Medan”, “Little Hope” and “House of Ashes” is so good that interactive TV is really fun for once.

A timeless classic horror game from the gaming world: “System Shock 2”.

3. Impact system 2

Space. Infinite spaces. These are the adventures of “UNN Von Braun”, a ghost ship roaming in space, to which the player accidentally wakes from a frozen sleep. It wouldn’t take long to discover that there was something very suspicious here. Bloody messages on the wall and corpses dangling from the ropes are a clear sign that the last mission didn’t go exactly as planned.

Out of control, artificial intelligence, different looks and styles, competent storytelling and an unforgettable atmosphere make “System Shock 2” a timeless classic.

2. Heavy rain

The deepest fears are rooted in reality. Heavy Rain knows this well and leaves all supernatural jokes aside. Instead, the story of a serial killer is told interactively. Aside from the occasional flat acting, the title makes a big impression with its changing perspectives.

1. alien isolation

The player was on a spaceship made of oil blocks from the 1970s, looked around a bit and noticed that there was a xenomorph on board – and from that point on this little fact is all that the game contains of terror. Configuration is required.

And the alien grabs the player again and again and grabs him mercilessly. The horror would be too intense and tiring if the surroundings weren’t so wonderfully real, as if you could finally see for yourself what could only be seen through cameras in 1977. There isn’t much story, no less dialogue, and mostly the player retires under some tables, but when you ask someone about “alien isolation”, the answer is always: horror games don’t get better at all.