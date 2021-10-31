10 horror movies for a thrilling Halloween

The exorcist

The most terrifying party of the year has finally arrived, what could be better than celebrating Halloween and the atmosphere it evokes with a horror movie marathon? Mediaset Infinity comes to meet us with different thrilling options, we can in fact find themed horror movies spooky season lots on their catalog – especially in the Scary Halloween Collection! created for the occasion – as on the thematic channel Midnight Factory, full of truly terrifying proposals (in addition to those we have included below you will also find more recent titles such as Revenge, Funhouse, Baba Yaga: Nightmare in the Dark Forest and 31, by Robe Zombie ). In this article we have therefore decided to bring together 10 horror movies perfect for Halloween, truly unmissable titles both for the horror enthusiast on the screen and for the neophyte of the genre, who approaches this type of cinema only on the occasion of October 31st.

1. Babadook

The Babadook: the protagonists Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman in an image from the film

Let’s open our list of perfect films to spend a thrilling Halloween with one of the representatives of the horror genre most appreciated by audiences and critics: Babadook, directed by Australian director Jennifer Kent. As is increasingly common in the most recent horror cinema, the stylistic features of the genre are reworked and used to talk about issues of social importance, in the case of Kent’s film the horror becomes the perfect tool to talk about depression and the emotional difficulties in which a mother – especially if alone, can run into it. At the center of this story we find a mother, Amelia (Essie Davis) and her son Sam (Noah Wieseman): the hyperactive little one has strong problems interacting with his peers, which, especially in recent times, is creating no few difficulties for Amelia, forced to juggle work and such a complicated child. To make things even more difficult there is the mysterious arrival, at home, of a particularly disturbing book: a pop-up volume entitled Mister Babadook. With the book the life of mother and son will be shocked terrifying visions, as if the frightening character had found a way to detach himself from the pages and invade their life. Babadook is available on the Midnight Factory thematic channel.

18 best recent horror movies to watch

2. The Conjuring – The Enfield case

The Conjuring 2 – The Summoning: Madison Wolfe in a scene from the film

We continue with a well-known and beloved title by horror fans, The Conjuring – The Enfield case, the second chapter of The Conjuring saga (to which sequels, prequels and spin offs have been added over the years). The film is available in premiere from 29 October to 4 November. Again based on a true story, the film tells one of the cases solved by the famous couple of demonologists composed of Ed and Lorrain Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). This time the two will have to contend with a poltergeist who is terrorizing an English family, in particular little Janet: it is a pity, however, that what is happening in the Enfield house hides something far more diabolical and malignant than the Warren had initially imagined. It is in The Conjuring that the fearsome demon Valak appears for the first time, with the appearance of a nun, who will be the protagonist in 2016 of a film of his own, The Nun – The vocation of evil. Also in the Infinity catalog you can find the first chapter of this saga, The Conjuring – The evocation.

The Conjuring: how to see the films of the saga in chronological order

3. Sinister

Sinister: Ethan Hawke is writer Ellison Oswalt

Sinister (always available on Midnight Factory), with Ethan Hawke and directed by Scott Derrickson, considered by many to be one of the most terrifying in recent years, cannot be missing from a list of films perfect for Halloween. The story is that of a writer of investigative books, Ellison Oswalt, who, however, fails to find the success of yesteryear with his more recent works. The turning point comes with the bloody murder of a family, the man in fact decides to move to the house where the massacre took place and dedicate his new novel to those terrible facts, too bad, but that much more mysteries are hidden within its walls sinister than he could ever have imagined. With the discovery of a box of old home movies, Ellison will discover that what happened in his new home, but also in many other homes, many early years, could now happen to him and the people he loves.

4. Shining

Danny Lloyd in a scene from The Shining

In our list of horror films to be recovered for Halloween we have decided to include both recent releases and classics of the genre, among these we could only recommend Shining, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece based on the work of Stephen King (which he has stated several times, however not to love the adaptation that has been made of it). At the center of the story is a family who move to an isolated mountain hotel, following their father, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), who has just been hired as the facility’s winter caretaker. In the disturbing hotel, the Overlook Hotel, however, disturbing presences linked to his dark past are hidden and the stay of the Torrance family will be immediately put to the test: the most affected seems to be Jack, whose mental health quickly begins to falter. His son Danny immediately realizes this, a child with incredible psychic powers and well aware of the danger that he and his parents risk at the Overlook. Shining, in its extended version, is available in the Infinity Collection.

5. It Follows

It Follows: A scene from David Robert Mitchell’s film

Among the recent titles that have most fascinated (and terrified) audiences around the world there is undoubtedly It Follows, a film that – a bit like the aforementioned Babadook – uses the horror genre topoi to try to deal with complex themes. and of social interest. After a sexual intercourse with the boy she dates, the young Jay begins to be haunted by a dark presence, which can take different forms and which does nothing but follow her, wherever she goes, with the sole purpose of reaching her (and killing her). . The only way to get rid of it? Consuming a relationship with someone else, passing the curse to him. Jay and his friends will do whatever it takes to get rid of the entity, but driving it away is much more difficult than it may seem. It Follows is also among the titles made available by the Midnight Factory channel.

Loading... Advertisements

6. Oculus – The reflection of evil

Oculus: Karen Gillan in one scene does an experiment with the bewitched mirror

We continue this list with Oculus – The reflection of evil, directed by Mike Flanagan (director who is enjoying great success with his films and his horror TV series). At the center of this film is a terrifying and mysterious object, a mirror in which resides a dark and malignant force capable of manipulating people and their perception of reality. The protagonists of Oculus are the brothers Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites), and we follow their story on two different time planes: their childhood and adulthood, when they find themselves having to deal with some events extremely traumatic of their past. When they were children, in fact, the arrival of the cursed mirror in their home led to the death of both their parents, murder for which Tim himself was blamed (and for which he was locked up in a psychiatric institution). Kaylie is determined to free her brother from the guilt that has weighed on him for much of his life and, at the same time, free the world once and for all from the nefarious presence of the mirror. His plan is clear: return to their old home with the evil object and try to destroy it. Things for the two, however, will not be easy at all … Oculus – The reflection of evil is available on the Collection A scary Halloween! by Infinity.

7. Annabelle 3

Annabelle 3: Mckenna Grace a scene from the film

Also in this list of films for a thrilling Halloween we mentioned two films from the universe of The Conjuring, in the progenitor film of the saga, The Conjuring – The evocation, the terrifying doll Annabelle, instrument of a force, also appeared. demonic who has become the protagonist of a series of spin-offs. Among these the most recent is Annabelle 3, in which we also find the couple of demonologists composed of Ed and Lorraine Warren: the story this time is set right inside their home, where their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) and her babysitter Mary Allen (Madison Iseman) will find themselves clashing – as well as with the evil doll – with all the entities that hide in the couple’s museum of horrors.

8. A Quiet Place – A quiet place

A Quiet Place – A Quiet Place: Emily Blunt in a moment in the film

If we’re talking about critically acclaimed – but at the same time absolutely terrifying – films we can only mention A Quiet Place – A Quiet Place (available in the Scary Halloween Collection!), Which was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Editing. sound. Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place transports us to a post-apocalyptic world where a family tries to survive the incursions of an alien race with hyper-developed hearing. The four members of the Abbott family, who have already lost one of their members, try to move forward in an apparent – and silent – normality, but it is a pity that Evelyn’s (Emily Blunt) sudden pregnancy will immediately make things much more complicated. .

9. The exorcist

Max von Sydow in front of the house of the little possessed woman from The Exorcist

Could there be a ranking of films perfect for Halloween that does not include William Friedkin’s The Exorcist among its titles? The possession of young Regan MacNeill and her mother Chris’s desperate struggle to help her have become an integral part of the nightmares of multiple generations of horror lovers. And if we have to talk about how much this film has been appreciated by audiences and critics, let’s remember that The Exorcist won an Oscar for Best Screenplay and Best Sound, something really impressive given the low consideration that horror usually have for this type. of awards. The Exorcist is also available on the Scary Halloween Collection !.

10. That house in the woods

That house in the woods: Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly and Jesse Williams try to escape the nightmare in a scene from the film

We conclude our list of thrilling films with a film, always available on the Collection A Halloween to scare !, relatively recent but which has already fully won the status of cult film. The story is apparently very classic, but it hides a shrewd and intelligent critique of the horror genre and, more generally, of the film industry. A group of university students find themselves in an isolated farmhouse in a wood, where they are suddenly attacked by monstrous creatures: the unfortunate do not know that they have been chosen, in spite of themselves, by a government agency with the aim of appeasing, with their sacrifice, the fury of ancestral gods.

That house in the woods: horror doesn’t live here anymore