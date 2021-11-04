10 iconic players (who didn’t break through)

The Sports Interactive series, including his past as Championship Manager, has anticipated big pearls … but sometimes it didn’t catch on.

Football Manager is a very powerful simulator, thanks to an immense database that has guaranteed him the status of talent scout for many talents who have emerged in real football. However, many footballers who have become top players in the “meta” of the game have not managed to break through in their clubs or their national teams. Coinciding with the release of Football Manager 2022, set for November 9 for PC and Xbox, here’s a rundown of the 10 best iconic players who haven’t made it to the top.

Freddy Adu –

Freddy Adu has even been defined as heir of Pele in the United States, where he played in the MLS as part of DC United. Players will remember that, after signing a $ 13 million dollar contract with Nike, he was revered as something of a football god in Football Manager 03/04 two years later. Speed, dribbling and determination in the game even earned him the European call in Portugal, in which however he was unable to show all his numbers. His last appearance was in Sweden in 2020.

Anthony Vanden Borre –

Super cheap purchase required at the start of every Football Manager 07/08 match, Anthony Vanden Borre quickly became the best right-back ever to hit the… virtual playing fields. In just a few years, all his stats on ball touch, technique, passing, off-the-ball moves and dribbling were at the highest level. Vanden Borre has never made a breakthrough in football that matters, actually, but he still recorded a couple of passes in Serie A between Fiorentina and Genoa, for the delight of gamers, between a sudden retirement and another.

Igor Akinfeev –

It cannot be properly said of Akinfeev that it was a flop, having even led his country, Russia, to the World Cup. However, from the time of his debut at 16, he was spoken of as a new Yashin and Football Manager really believed in it: from the year following his debut, when he became a regular at CSKA Moscow, he became an almost discounted purchase for all the players of the Sports Interactive series, who still remember him with great affection. Although he was certainly not a rival, as he seemed to be at some point in his career, of the eternal Gianluigi Buffon.

Cherno Samba –

Cherno Samba was even available as a free agent in Championship Manager 02/01, forerunner of Football Manager. The former of the Millwall youth team, already at 22 in the game was practically unmissable, developing in a few seasons maximum values ​​on finalization, strength, team play, endurance, header, speed, acceleration and dribbling. At whatever level he was taken, he guaranteed 25 goals per season. In real life? Samba has made fewer than 30 appearances in minor professional leagues including England, Spain, Finland and Norway.