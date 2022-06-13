10 ideas of trendy looks for a summer in the city

Perhaps you have noticed because of the great rise in temperatures, or because of the number of ‘shorts’ and miniskirts that we see on the street, or because even tourists have stopped combining socks with sandals, but summer has arrived early. Just when we had our wardrobe assembled with all the spring ‘looks’ and outfits to go to the festival, summer comes and turns everything upside down. There are few days left for us to combine ‘cowboy’ boots with ‘boho’ dresses and if you live in a city, Dressing as a ‘coconut girl’ is not a very plausible option either. If you have planned some ‘staycations’, you have to go to the office or you are going to travel to a city in July and August, you are probably giving more than one thought to what you are going to put in the suitcase to be beautiful, comfortable and not spend too much hot, right? Don’t worry, we have been in the same situation and that is why we have created the perfect guide for you.

In general, summer clothing is designed for beach locations or for more typically vacation locations, such as the countryside or rural. The crochet garments, the ‘boho’ dresses, the flip-flops, the miniskirts with micro tops that look like bikini bras… With this we do not mean that all these garments cannot be worn in a city, but it is true that they hit a little less. If ‘street style’ stars like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski or Elsa Hosk have taught us anything, the city still requires a minimum ‘dress code’ and those of shirts, cycling shorts, ‘bodycon’ dresses and sneakers help us enormously to fulfill it. It is also important to have a suit vest, loafers or platform sandals on hand, in case a more formal event arises that requires it; in the same way that we cannot forget sunglasses, anklets and bags in bright colors to remind us that it is summer. Do we give you some ideas to prepare your summer outfits? So here are our 10 proposals for ‘looks’ so that you combine all the trends and continue dressing beautiful, comfortable and fresh in the city.