Entertainment

10 images of Babylon, a film that shows scandals in early Hollywood

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

The first images of the movie Babylon have already been revealed, which shows scandals that took place in the beginning of Hollywood.

From director Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

An history about colossal ambition and scandalous excesseswhich follows the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

You may also like: Abigail Breslin, the girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, is about to get married

Related note:

This is the Gepetto that Tom Hans will give life to in a live action version

This is the Gepetto that Tom Hans will give life to in a live action version

The film is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, and produced by Marc Platt, pga, Matthew Plouffe, pga, Olivia Hamilton, pga

The film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, PJ Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde.

You may also like: Yalitza Aparicio will star in ‘The Great Seduction’, a Netflix movie

Related note:

These are the Star+ premieres for the month of September

These are the Star+ premieres for the month of September

Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘Beauty and the Beast’: Luke Evans ensures that the prequel series focused on Gaston and LeFou continues

4 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski divorces: her husband would have been unfaithful

15 mins ago

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, wears Kanye’s Yeezy sunglasses

17 mins ago

Hollywood celebrities who have turned their backs on Johnny Depp after his victory in the trial against Amber Heard

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button