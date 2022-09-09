10 images of Babylon, a film that shows scandals in early Hollywood

The first images of the movie Babylon have already been revealed, which shows scandals that took place in the beginning of Hollywood.

From director Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

An history about colossal ambition and scandalous excesseswhich follows the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

The film is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, and produced by Marc Platt, pga, Matthew Plouffe, pga, Olivia Hamilton, pga

The film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, PJ Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde.

Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures